Hit Adventure RPG Dave the Diver Reveals Release Date for Its Most Ambitious Expansion Yet

When it released in 2023, Dave the Diver quickly attracted critical praise for its engaging yet cozy gameplay loop. From its initial launch on PC, the adventure RPG slash sushi restaurant management sim has made its way to Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. The game has also seen quite a few DLC, including collabs with Yakuza and Godzilla. But over the last year, Mintrocket has been teasing its most ambitious Dave the Diver DLC yet. Now, the release date for Dave the Diver: In the Jungle has finally been revealed.

During the Future Games Show Spring Showcase at GDC, Mintrocket debuted a new “In the Jungle” release date trailer. Along with some new footage from the massive expansion, we finally have a release date. The “In the Jungle” DLC for Dave the Diver will release for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on June 18th. And honestly? I can hardly wait for this one, because it’s bringing some great new gameplay to an already amazing game.

Mintrocket has previously described “In the Jungle” as the biggest and most ambitious Dave the Diver DLC yet. Given that most prior DLC have been smaller collabs that introduce new characters, a whole new world to roam is definitely a level up. When it arrives this June, the DLC will add a whole new village for players to explore, complete with new real-time gameplay and a new relationship mechanic for befriending the villagers. And with a new region comes a brand-new restaurant venture in Bancho Grill. This restaurant features new, free movement gameplay and a menu full of freshwater finds.

Of course, restaurant management is just one part of Dave the Diver. In his new jungle adventure, Dave will have a new freshwater lake to explore. And that means players will get to play with new weapons and tools while catching an array of new wildlife for Bancho Grill. You can get a new, more in-depth look at the new “In the Jungle” gameplay in the DLC release date trailer below:

As you can see, this latest DLC adds a ton of new gameplay features to Dave the Diver. From the looks of it, we’ll even be hunting a few future ingredients on dry land this time around. I don’t know about you, but it has me more than ready to return to the game. “In the Jungle” will release on June 18th for every system where you can play Dave the Diver.

The trailer also confirms a new wave of physical editions of Dave the Diver for PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. The Dave the Diver: Complete Edition physical releases will include the base game and all DLC, including the new “In the Jungle” content. There’s even a collector’s edition for Dave’s super fans, which will have bonuses including a Bancho Sushi standee, metal pin badges, and more. These physical editions of Dave the Diver are available for pre-order starting today.

