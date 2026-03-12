Nintendo Switch Online Gives Away New Freebies for Pokopia Fans

Nintendo Switch Online is giving away some new freebies for those who are actively playing Pokemon Pokopia. Since its launch this past week, the newest Pokemon game has absolutely exploded in popularity on Switch 2. In a mere four days, Pokopia has already sold over 2 million copies, making it one of the most successful Pokemon spin-offs in history. Now, to further capitalize on this craze, Nintendo is letting Switch Online members gain access to some Pokopia-related accessories as part of their membership.

As of this moment, a new wave of eight Pokopia icons have landed on Nintendo Switch Online. These icons all feature various characters that appear in Pokopia like Ditto, Peakychu, and Professor Tangrowth, which can be obtained by spending Platinum Points. These points are free to earn and can acquired by completing some very straightforward missions that are outlined in the Switch Online app on Switch 2.

While it’s nice to see that Nintendo has added these Pokopia icons to Switch Online, they’re not going to last long. This current wave is set to be available from March 11th until next week on March 18th. At that time, they’ll be cycled off of Switch Online and will be replaced by another wave of icons from Pokopia. If you want to collect all of these icons for yourself, you’ll want to make sure that you snag them while they remain up for grabs.

March 2026 Is a Huge Month for Switch Online

Redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from Pokémon Pokopia, available until April 1 at 6pm PT on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch. Icon elements will be refreshed each week. #NintendoSwitchOnline



Learn more: https://t.co/Fi5QbzFsuK pic.twitter.com/vrhffRaArm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 5, 2026

Outside of these Pokopia icons landing on Nintendo Switch Online, the subscription service is set to have a very big month of March in other ways. Earlier this week, Nintendo added three new games to Switch Online that were all centered around Super Mario to celebrate Mario Day. These games included Mario Tennis, Mario Clash, and Mario vs. Donkey Kong, which bolstered the Virtual Boy and Game Boy Advance tiers of Switch Online further.

Later in March, Nintendo has already confirmed that it will be adding Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness to Switch Online as well. This cult-classic GameCube game has become one of the most expensive to purchase physically over the past decade, which means that its arrival on NSO is very much welcome. Currently, Nintendo hasn’t revealed when exactly Gale of Darkness will roll out to Switch Online, but we’ll certainly hear more on this front soon.

