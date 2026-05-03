Sifu & Hi-Fi Rush Fans Don’t Want to Miss This Unique Beat ‘Em up Next Week

Beat ‘em ups have been around for decades, but the genre continues to evolve when developers experiment with mechanics like timing, flow, and player expression. I have always been drawn to titles that take a proven formula and push it in a different direction. That is what made games like Sifu and Hi-Fi Rush stand out. They respected the core of combat while layering in systems that rewarded rhythm, precision, and style in their own ways.

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That is exactly why Dead as Disco caught my attention. Releasing May 5th, developer Brain Jar Games blends the disciplined combat of Sifu with the music-driven design of Hi-Fi Rush. After spending time with the demo and following its development, it is clear this is not just another beat ‘em up. It is a game built around rhythm, identity, and spectacle in a way that feels fresh and exciting. Even as someone who struggles with rhythm games (and rhythm in general), I absolutely loved the demo and cannot wait for its full release. Sifu and Hi-Fi Rush are in for a treat as well, because Dead As Disco feels like the perfect blend of the two.

Stylish Combat That Moves to the Music

image courtesy of brain jar games

The defining feature of Dead as Disco is how tightly its combat is tied to music. Every attack, dodge, and takedown is designed to sync with the beat, regardless of the song. That immediately changes how you approach fights. Instead of reacting purely on instinct or button-mashing, you are also listening, timing your actions to match the rhythm of each track. I found this concept especially appealing because it builds on ideas that Hi-Fi Rush introduced but pushes them further into traditional beat ‘em up territory.

The game calls this system “Beat Kune Do,” and it feels like a natural evolution of rhythm-based combat. You are not just fighting enemies, but are performing alongside the music. This also adds a layer of mastery. Each Idol, the game’s major opponents, and boss fights have their own musical style and rhythm patterns. Learning those patterns becomes just as important as learning their attack moves. That combination of audio and gameplay design creates a loop that feels both challenging and rewarding.

This combines the best of both Sifu and Hi-Fi Rush uniquely. The action feels so similar to Sloclap’s martial arts masterpiece, but with a more accessible feel, not that the game is overly easy by any means. Likewise, the rhythm-based gameplay moves to the music, channeling the same fun energy that Hi-Fi Rush does. Together, Dead As Disco creates an experience that can satisfy both fans and possibly lead them into their next game if they haven’t already played both of its inspirations.

Dead As Disco: A Story of Revenge and Identity

image courtesy of brain jar games

Beyond its combat, Dead as Disco offers a narrative that appeals to Sifu fans. It leans heavily into themes of fame, betrayal, and redemption. You play as Charlie Disco, a fallen icon returning for one final night to confront former bandmates turned larger-than-life legends known as the Idols. Charlie is thought to be dead, but he is joining this reunion tour whether he is welcome or not, and players will uncover what happened 10 years ago between him and his former bandmates.

I like how this setup ties directly into the gameplay. Each encounter is not just a fight, but a confrontation with the past. Reclaiming the spotlight while uncovering the truth behind Charlie’s death gives the story a clear emotional drive. And Dead As Disco’s non-linear structure also stands out. Instead of following a strict path, players can explore different parts of the story and world at their own pace. This approach fits well with the game’s themes, allowing you to piece together the narrative while engaging with its combat and environments.

There is also a strong sense of style in everything from character design to presentation. The world feels built around music culture, blending performance and conflict into a single experience. It reminds me of how Hi-Fi Rush used its art direction to reinforce its identity, but here it feels more grounded in a dramatic narrative. That is, if you can call a game where you fight a giant celestial pop star grounded. This shows that even though Dead As Disco has a darker theme, it isn’t taking itself too seriously.

Customization, Music, and Player Expression

image courtesy of brain jar games

One of the most exciting aspects of Dead as Disco is how much freedom it gives players. The game features a multi-genre soundtrack that includes both original tracks and licensed music. This alone adds a lot of variety, but it goes even further. Players can import their own music and create custom gameplay experiences, and even their own action-packed music videos. That is a huge feature for a rhythm-based game, and one I haven’t seen since Beat Saber. It allows for endless replayability and gives players the chance to experiment with different styles and tempos.

Customization extends beyond music as well. You can collect outfits and build a unique look for Charlie, leaning into the rockstar aesthetic the game embraces. I have always enjoyed games that let you express yourself visually, and this seems like a perfect fit for the theme. The Dive Bar hub adds another layer, acting as a place to gather memorabilia and unlock more of the story. It creates a sense of progression that goes beyond combat, encouraging players to engage with every part of the experience.

One of my favorite aspects of any game is having control over customization, whether that is my own character, a pre-existing one, or elements of the world. This feature is rare in fighting games and beat em’ ups, so I love that it is here in Dead As Disco. This elevates the experience and gives the player more to enjoy. Throughout my time with the demo, I was already imagining what songs I would upload and play too. Syncing these with different outfits for Charlie will provide me so much freedom of play, and I cannot wait for May 5th. Brain Jar Games has created a unique title that pulls the best from Sifu and Hi-Fi Rush, and fans of both should not skip it.

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