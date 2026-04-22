2026 Is Getting Great Fighting Games but None of Them Have My Favorite Feature

We are in the midst of one of the greatest eras of the fighting game genre. Games like Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6 have shown how refining mechanics, improving online infrastructure, and delivering polished competitive experiences appeal to fans. I have spent countless hours jumping between titles, learning matchups, and getting humbled in ranked modes. It feels like every major release is pushing the genre forward in some way. 2026 is pushing this into new heights with the release of several high profile fighting games, one of which is already here.

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Yet for as promising as these games are, I cannot ignore a major gap that keeps happening. The only title in recent history that has satisfied this aspect for me is Street Fighter 6, because fighting games continue to skip out on character creation. The Soul Calibur series is one of my favorites because it allows me to create an avatar with their unique looks, personality, and story that I can put into the game. Street Fighter 6’s World Tour took this to new heights with an in-depth creator and single-player mode, and I wish 2026’s upcoming games would do the same.

A Stacked Year Without Personalization

image Courtesy of Riot Games

2026 is shaping up to be a huge year for fighting games. We already have 2XKO, which despite a rocky development cycle and lackluster release, continues to impress with its tag-based mechanics and focus on accessibility. As someone who came from Arcane, I love the world Riot Games has created and playing as some of my favorite characters (I’m a Caitlyn main) has been a blast. 2XKO feels fluid, striking a balance between approachability and depth, which is not easy to do in this genre.

Looking ahead, titles like Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, Invincible VS, and Avatar: Fighting Legends are building serious hype. Each one brings a recognizable universe with built-in fan appeal. I cannot deny how exciting it is to imagine these characters clashing and interacting in new ways. These games are leaning into strong IPs, and that alone will pull in a wide audience, even those who are not normally interested in fighting games.

The issue is that all of these games are focused entirely on pre-existing characters. That is expected, but it still feels like a missed opportunity. These worlds are rich with lore and personality, yet players are limited to stepping into someone else’s shoes. I enjoy playing iconic fighters, but I also want the option to create my own and exist within those worlds in a more personal way. Allowing players to create a self-insert character and experience these worlds in new ways could have been a huge moment for fans, but without a character creator, we’ll never get to experience that.

When Fighting Games Let You Be the Fighter

image courtesy of capcom

Fighting games that let you create your own characters are few and far between, but Soul Calibur is the best to ever do it. I spent hours across the series crafting fighters, adjusting armor pieces, tweaking proportions, deciding on fighting styles, and bringing them into battle. It wasn’t just about aesthetics; it was about building a character that felt like it belonged in that universe and telling my own story.

Street Fighter 6 took a different approach but proved the same point. Its World Tour mode allowed players to create an avatar and explore a broad narrative full of iconic characters. I found myself far more invested than I expected; training under established fighters while developing my own character created a strong sense of progression that traditional modes often lack. Unlocking new gear to customize my appearance and new fighting skills to improve my character’s prowess were things I’ve always wanted in fighting games.

These systems show that character creation does not have to compromise competitive integrity. It can exist alongside it, offering an alternative way to engage with the game. I would jump from ranked matches into single-player content constantly. Developing my custom character and my competitive skills were equally appealing, and that flexibility kept me engaged for long periods. Fighting games are notorious for lacking quality single-player content, and custom characters are the perfect way to fix this.

Why Custom Characters Matter More Than Ever

image Courtesy of Quarter Up

Custom characters add a personal layer that fighting games rarely capture otherwise. When I create a fighter, I am not just learning moves. I am building an identity within that game. It makes every win feel more satisfying and every loss more personal. I make connections to pre-existing characters that I love and have played for years. That connection is hard to replicate with a preset roster, no matter how well-designed and relatable those characters are.

This feature opens the door for stronger single-player content. Fighting games have historically struggled to maintain long-term engagement outside of multiplayer. Casual players often enjoy playing through a narrative, but get overwhelmed when they go online. A well-developed character creation system can solve that by implementing a single-player mode to go with it. It gives players a reason to return, whether they are progressing through a story, unlocking gear, or experimenting with different builds.

It is especially frustrating to see it missing in 2026’s lineup because the potential is so obvious. Games like Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls or Avatar: Fighting Legends have worlds that are perfect for player-driven stories. I want to step into those settings as my own fighter, not just watch from the sidelines as established characters take center stage. Invincible VS seems like such a missed opportunity considering how much the animated show has taken liberties with characters, and something that its fighting game adaptation should have leaned into.

The genre is clearly evolving, but this is one area where it feels like a step back. I will still play these games and likely enjoy them, but I know something will feel missing. Character creation is not just a bonus feature anymore. For me, it is a key part of what makes a fighting game truly memorable. With Street Fighter 6 not receiving much meaningful content updates in this area and Soul Calibur dead in the water, I have to hope that a new entry can satisfy this desire, but 2026 doesn’t seem to be the year to do that.

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