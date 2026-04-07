5 Most Memorable Shadow Drops in Gaming History

Most of the time, new video games are announced well before they plan to launch. Giving gamers a release date to mark on their calendars gives developers time to build hype and anticipation. But with game delays becoming all the more common, many gamers know the frustration of looking forward to a game, only to have it get pushed back. That’s one reason why shadow drops, or releasing a game without warning, may become a more popular strategy. It’s a risky move, launching a game without that marketing runway. But sometimes, it pays off.

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Shadow drops can build a lot of buzz and hype really quickly. Putting a game out the same day it’s announced can also lead to impulse buys (hello, me helping break the PlayStation store when Oblivion Remastered launched). Not every shadow drop goes according to plan, but there have been some huge ones that have really paid off. I continue to bet that we’re getting a shadow drop for The Elder Scrolls 6 whenever it’s ready, but until then, these are the biggest shadow dropped games in recent memory.

5) Fallout Shelter

Image courtesy of Bethesda

These days, Bethesda is earning a reputation for shadow dropping new titles in its biggest franchises. But when they did it back in 2015, it was still kind of a novel concept for a game this big to be announced and released on the same day. Fallout Shelter was announced at E3 in 2015 and was available to download on iOS immediately after Todd Howard’s presentation.

Given that Bethesda’s free-to-play Fallout spinoff is still going strong today, it’s safe to say the strategy worked. Since its initial surprise arrival on mobile, Fallout Shelter has made its way to other platforms, including Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PS4. And it’s still getting updates to this day. So clearly, Fallout Shelter’s memorable shadow drop was an early test for what would increasingly become a winning strategy for Bethesda.

4) Hi-Fi Rush

Image courtesy of tango gameworks

A more recent surprise drop from Bethesda came in the form of Tango Gameworks’ 2023 rhythm game, Hi-Fi Rush. The game is a blend of rhythm and action game mechanics, and its status as a fresh IP made it a risky move to shadow drop. Unlike an established franchise like Fallout, this was a new world from a smaller studio. And yet, the shadow drop paid off.

Hi-Fi Rush was announced and released at the Xbox Developer Direct in January 2023. It hit PC and Xbox Series X|S the same day it was announced, as a Day-One Xbox Game Pass title. The game went on to achieve critical acclaim and massive popularity on Xbox Game Pass, though it may not have hit the internal targets Bethesda was hoping for. Nevertheless, the game’s surprise release remains memorable for just how unexpected it was.

3) The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered

Image courtesy of Bethesda

The shadow drop of Oblivion Remastered happened fairly recently, so it’s hard to say how long it’ll stay in gamers’ memories. While the remaster’s existence was one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming history, many fans were still shocked when Bethesda actually went and shadow-dropped the thing. It had been many years since Skyrim‘s release, and having a “new” Elder Scrolls game suddenly released the same day it was finally confirmed was huge. In fact, many gaming storefronts went down as fans rushed to buy the game we all hoped was real.

Oblivion Remastered was arguably the biggest shadow drop Bethesda has done to date. A new Elder Scrolls game, even a long-rumored remaster, was massive news. Confirming the rumors and dropping the game on the same day was a big risk, one that seems to have largely paid off. In fact, it likely set the blueprint for how we’ll get The Elder Scrolls 6, as well, since Howard has made comments about it being a “test run” of sorts.

2) Apex Legends

Image courtesy of Respawn and EA

Apex Legends continues to be one of the go-to battle royale games on the market to this day. First released in 2019, the game still maintains a steady place among the most-played games on Steam. So it’s kind of amazing to remember that it was a shadow drop, revealed and released by EA on the same day. It quickly rose to popularity thanks to EA’s strategy of getting top streamers to play the game on Twitch on day one.

The surprise release of Apex Legends remains incredibly memorable even 7 years later. Though hardly the first shadow drop, the game’s surprise release remains one of the most notable due to its massive success and ongoing popularity. Rather than build hype and do a lengthy pre-registration campaign as many free-to-play titles do, the battle royale simply launched and proceeded to take off in a way few games have been able to replicate.

1) Metroid Prime Remastered

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Another long-rumored but never confirmed project that ultimately shadow-dropped was Nintendo’s remaster of Metroid Prime. The game was announced during a 2023 Nintendo Direct and was available to play that same day. While shadow drops during big showcases are somewhat expected these days, it tends to be for smaller titles, or existing releases coming to new platforms. Metroid Prime Remastered was a highly anticipated return to a beloved franchise, and fans were shocked when it was confirmed and released on the same day.

On top of being a surprise release, Metroid Prime Remastered was also a solid return to the classic franchise. It takes a great game and gives it a fresh, modern coat of paint without hurting what made fans fall in love with it in the first place. Given the popularity of the Metroid franchise, shadow dropping definitely made sense in this case. Having a game that also delivered what fans were hoping for made this one of the most memorable shadow drops to date.

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