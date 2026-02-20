2026 Is Lacking Good Action Games, but There’s One That Will Excite Fans

Popular action series are slated to have little to no information in 2026, marking a disappointing year for fans of Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, or other franchises known for satisfying combat. However, some hope still exists for some stellar action experiences, starting with a game whose demo promised good content to come back in 2025. With this year marking this title’s official launch, the action genre could have more exciting news than many expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plenty of titles with action game elements have been prominent in the last few years, but a select few have been solely dedicated to experiences that really get you into the flow of smooth fighting. Even acclaimed titles like Ninja Gaiden 4 had some issues, with its gameplay being matched with a strange story that took away from its action at times. Sometimes, the best action games are simple affairs, giving you the tools to adjust combat to your preferences at any time.

Dead As Disco Is Set For A Full Release In 2026 After Its Demo Dropped Last Year

Courtesy of Brain Jar Games

Back in May 2025, Dead as Disco was released as a free demo for a rhythm action game that combines musical sound with melee combat in the best ways possible. Dead as Disco synchronizes fast-paced combat with the beat of its soundtrack, making every punch, kick, or martial arts technique punctuated to match a note of music. The sleek style of this game oozes in every frame, with a sci-fi artstyle that blends neon lights with techno urban environments to fight in.

Every attack and dodge in Dead as Disco is meant to sync perfectly to whatever music is playing, in both solo adventures and co-op PvE/PvP action. Developed by Brain Jar Games, this title has the DNA of some of the best beat-em-ups out there, but with a level of depth not every action game commits to. Multiple updates throughout 2025 have introduced new elements to Dead as Disco, with a planned launch set for 2026.

Rhythm Action In Dead As Disco Mimics Other Great Titles Like Hi-Fi Rush

The “on the beat” style of Dead as Disco‘s combat has a number of similarities to Hi-Fi Rush, the Tango Gameworks title that also adds rhythmically synced fighting to its action. Precise timing for combos to match the beat of whatever song is playing is crucial to both games, adding a level of explorable mastery to either title’s bombastic action. Fighting wave after wave of enemies with various skills helps elevate Dead as Disco and Hi-Fi Rush, creating replayability as you try to clear levels in the most satisfying way.

The non-linear nature of Dead as Disco also encourages players to find secrets within levels, unlocking content based on what they find. The arcade-like feel of Hi-Fi Rush is shared by Dead as Disco, with character and hub customizations adding to a simple yet enjoyable experience. The added multiplayer elements of Dead as Disco even introduce something Hi-Fi Rush doesn’t have, allowing players to team-up and follow the beat together or compete against each other on ranked leaderboards.

More Content & Personalized Song Uploads Will Elevate Dead As Disco Into A Classic

Courtesy of Brain Jar Games

The adventure of protagonist Charlie Disco in Dead as Disco revolves around confronting Idols, former bandmates and legends with tons of lackeys between you and them. A quest for revenge and retribution has only been teased through the game’s demo, but the limited missions available carry tons of charm for such a small piece of Dead of Disco‘s full journey. From trailer footage alone, the futuristic environments and killer soundtrack of both original and licensed music promise an action-packed adventure highlighted with an addictive beat.

One feature that makes Dead as Disco stand out from other great action games coming this year is how customizable it is trough its Music Upload system. In the endless arena mode of the game, players can add their own songs from personal playlists, adjusting the beats per minute (BPM) of stages to accommodate whatever they add. This gives you ways to fine-tune the combat of the game into something that fits your favorite songs, OSTs, and more.

The Infinite Disco gives you a place to fight until you lose or your uploaded song finishes, creating a wealth of replay value long after the credits roll. While Devil May Cry and Hi-Fi Rush don’t seem to be getting sequels any time soon, Dead as Disco is an incredibly promising title for 2026 that is perfect for fans who appreciate rhythmic style to their action combat.

What do you think of Dead as Disco through its free demo? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!