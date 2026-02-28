How A Promising Game Studio Closed Without Ever Releasing A Single Game

Gaming development has never necessarily been an easy industry. For every success story, there are a dozen thwarted plans or unfinished masterpieces that never made it to the stands. As a result, it can be easy to be cynical about business decisions made by AAA companies, with publishers closing studios even after successes because those hits just weren’t big enough to justify themselves to the bigwigs making the corporate decisions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In reality, though, each of those decisions has a massive trickle-down effect that’s bad for companies, heartbreaking for developers, and depressing for players. Take, for example, the recent closure of TiMi Montreal. Formed in 2020, the company hadn’t yet released a game, making that closure not too surprising. However, it’s still a somber development for everyone involved and highlights a major challenge facing the industry at large.

Why TiMi Montreal Was Shuttered Without Ever Releasing A Game

TiMi Montreal has been shuttered after five years, all without ever releasing a game. Founded by former Assassin’s Creed creative director Ashraf Ismail, the company was reportedly working on an unannounced AAA open-world game for consoles and PC. While little was actually known about the game and what it was set to become, it looks like players will never get the chance to find out. It’s been announced that Tencent, the tech behemoth that’s behind the TiMi Studio Group companies, has decided to shutter the Montreal branch of the company. While other developers in the TiMi orbit had released some mobile games, the title in development at TiMi Montreal clearly had the potential to be something bigger than anything else coming out of the studio.

However, it looks like five years in active development was too much for Tencent, which led to them pulling the plug. Senior gameplay programmer Alvaro Fernandez Luzuriaga released a statement on LinkedIn, saying that “I am genuinely heartbroken that the public will never get to experience what this team was capable of producing.” This is far from the only game developer to suffer major setbacks as of late, with Highguard developer Wildlight Entertainment letting go of several members of their team shortly after the launch of the game, while PlayStation has closed Bluepoint Games, which had released remakes of games like Shadow of the Colossus.

At least both of those studios got the chance to see their game land in the marketplace, however. By contrast, whatever mysterious game TiMi Montreal was making will seemingly be lost to gaming history. There’s no indication of what the game was, and no way to tell if any elements of that game could be salvaged into smaller titles or broader games. It’s a dour development, one that also underscores one of the greatest challenges currently facing the broader gaming industry.

The Collapse Of TiMi Montreal Speaks To The Challenges Facing The Games Industry

Game development has never necessarily been a cheap affair, but the current state of the industry finds itself in a nebulous space between indie titles made and AAA games. Blockbuster games come with massive costs for development, on top of any costs it takes to go through with actually publishing a game. That’s why even potential success stories like Borderlands 4, which was among the best-selling games of 2025, can still be seen as disappointments by their parent company. Major games need to be massive successes; otherwise, they risk being shut down.

The story of TiMi Montreal is a particularly harrowing example of just what that can mean for everyone involved. It’s a heartbreaking development for the team that’s been hard at work on the mysterious game, as they’ve lost years of effort and artistry over an implicitly cold business decision. For their part, it’s a major loss for Tencent, who’ve no doubt invested millions into a product that will now never even get a chance to make back that money. It’s a bummer for players, who could have embraced the title and turned it into a new mainstay — or even just a cult classic. Part of the beauty of gaming is that any title could become someone’s obsession.

That makes it all the more depressing when a game is fully taken away from the marketplace, either as lost media or never-released titles. There’s also the somber reality that game development still needs to have results. TiMi Montreal may have been working on potential masterpieces, but none of that matters when there’s nothing to show for it. There’s no real silver lining to the closure of TiMi Montreal, which will now never get the chance to prove its place in the gaming ecosystem and justify itself to investors and players alike. That’s a really sad development for everyone involved, and all too common a situation in the modern gaming space. Unless something changes, it might continue to be the norm, and that’s not good for anyone involved.