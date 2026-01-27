3 Best Dungeons & Dragons Games From the 1990s

When it was first introduced in the 1970s, Dungeons & Dragons couldn’t be properly adapted into a video game due to hardware constraints. That changed as the ‘80s progressed, and by the 1990s, the franchise hit its stride. That decade saw some of the best D&D games ever released, with plenty to choose from. We dug through the ‘90s D&D titles and selected the three considered the best, based on their overall popularity, impact on the genre, and an aggregate of contemporary critics’ reviews. The games aren’t ranked and are instead listed in chronological order of release.

1) Neverwinter Nights

Image courtesy of Strategic Simulations

The first Neverwinter Nights was released on MS-DOS in 1991 as an early MMORPG. It ran from 1991 to 1997, and featured gameplay mechanics that mirrored those of prior Gold Box series releases. It begins with character creation and focuses on text-based interactions. During combat, gameplay shifts to full-screen mode, where players are represented as icons against enemy icons. Compared to modern MMORPGs, it’s rudimentary. Still, when it was released, Neverwinter Nights was a hit, expanding what was possible in Dungeons & Dragons video games by leveraging graphics, sound, and online technology unlike those of its predecessors.

2) Baldur’s Gate

There are numerous Baldur’s Gate games, though the first was developed by BioWare for PCs and Mac OS in 1998. The game is set in the Forgotten Realms and uses the ruleset from Advanced Dungeons & Dragons 2nd Edition for gameplay. The story follows a player-made character as they fight their way across the Sword Coast alongside several companions, and it received an expansion pack and two sequels, the most recent of which was released in 2023. Gameplay features a top-down isometric third-person perspective, a standard for many RPGs. Baldur’s Gate received widespread critical acclaim for its innovation and advancement of the genre.

3) Planescape: Torment

Black Isle Studios’ Planescape: Torment arrived in 1999 on PCs and is set in the Planescape multiverse. It uses the same Infinity Engine used to develop Baldur’s Gate and has a similar style of gameplay and graphics. The game follows The Nameless One, who must journey through the lands to reclaim his memories of previous lives to determine the nature of his immortality. While Planescape: Torment enjoyed worldwide acclaim from critics, it didn’t sell well. Despite this, it has since entered cult classic status and is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs and D&D titles of the 1990s.

