Hollywood doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to adapting video games to the big screen. In fact, that’s putting it nicely. Time and time again, video game adaptations have become something of a joke in Hollywood with many studios believing it’s a waste of time.
But over the last 25 years, there’s been a few hidden gems (and we use the term “gems” loosely) to slip through the cracks.
True, there’s yet to be any Oscar-winning classics thanks to a video game movie, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some enjoyable ones out there which is why we’re counting the 10 Best Video Game Movies!
Did your favorite video game movie make the list?
10. Hitman
9. Warcraft
8. Max Payne
At No. 8 is Max Payne, which takes itself a little more on-the-nose than the video game itself does, and is really only a loose adaptations, but it’s a decent action movie nonetheless. It didn’t help that the movie followed the 2005 hit Sin City, making many casual movie-goers feel like this was nothing more than a rip off of that.
7. Assassin’s Creed
No. 7 is Assassin’s Creed. While far from a perfect movie and deviating from the story in the video games, it’s hard to argue that casting Michael Fassbender as the lead was a solid choice. Plus, the set locations, costumes, and action are good stuff. So you can do far worse with a video game movie than this.
6. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
5. Resident Evil
No. 5. Resident Evil – The movie that spawned an entire franchise is probably the most successful series based off a video game to date, in large part to star Milla Jovovich. While the sequels deviated further and further from the video games from which they came, becoming more hyper action than horror, the first one is actually worth checking out.