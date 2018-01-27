Hollywood doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to adapting video games to the big screen. In fact, that’s putting it nicely. Time and time again, video game adaptations have become something of a joke in Hollywood with many studios believing it’s a waste of time.

But over the last 25 years, there’s been a few hidden gems (and we use the term “gems” loosely) to slip through the cracks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

True, there’s yet to be any Oscar-winning classics thanks to a video game movie, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some enjoyable ones out there which is why we’re counting the 10 Best Video Game Movies!

Did your favorite video game movie make the list? Click the video at the top of the article to watch and find out. You can scroll down to read more about our picks too, we don’t mind.

10. Hitman

Starting off the list at No. 10 is Hitman. While the film was panned by critics, many fans of the video game enjoyed the over the top violence along with Timothy Olyphant’s stoic portrayal of Agent 47. Unfortunately, the movie didn’t set the box office on fire and instead of a sequel, got a reboot a few years later — which, even more unfortunately, wasn’t a good movie at all.

9. Warcraft

This movie based on the massively successful MMO, World of Warcraft, was in development for so long that it felt slightly too late by the time it arrived in theaters. The movie had floated in developmental hell for years and by the time it was released, many people assumed that it was just a terrible movie. True, it’s not the best movie you’re ever going to see, but for fans of the game, it’s a faithful adaptation that offers some solid visual thrills.

8. Max Payne

At No. 8 is Max Payne, which takes itself a little more on-the-nose than the video game itself does, and is really only a loose adaptations, but it’s a decent action movie nonetheless. It didn’t help that the movie followed the 2005 hit Sin City, making many casual movie-goers feel like this was nothing more than a rip off of that.

7. Assassin’s Creed

No. 7 is Assassin’s Creed. While far from a perfect movie and deviating from the story in the video games, it’s hard to argue that casting Michael Fassbender as the lead was a solid choice. Plus, the set locations, costumes, and action are good stuff. So you can do far worse with a video game movie than this.

6. Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Coming in at No. 6 is Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. The movie hasn’t aged well in the last 15 years, but Angelina Jolie was pitch perfect casting and pretty much Lara Croft come to life. If you loved the games, this movie wasn’t half bad. We can’t say the same for the sequel. You’ll probably want to avoid that one.

5. Resident Evil

No. 5. Resident Evil – The movie that spawned an entire franchise is probably the most successful series based off a video game to date, in large part to star Milla Jovovich. While the sequels deviated further and further from the video games from which they came, becoming more hyper action than horror, the first one is actually worth checking out.

4. Prince of Persia: Sands of Time

At No. 4 is Prince of Persia: Sands of Time. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer and star Jake Gyllenhaal had planned on this movie being the next Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Pirates it was not. While the movie wasn’t the hit film makers were hoping for, and it’s more well known for its “whitewashing controversy,” Prince of Persia is still a great looking, very entertaining video game movie.

3. Super Mario Bros

In the third spot is Super Mario Bros. Originally this movie was panned big time, but in recent years has gained a cult following even though the late great Bob Hoskins called it, quote, “the worst thing I ever did.” It’s not. Accepted as it’s own thing, and this movie a fun bit of early 90s nostalgia. Plus, who couldn’t love Dennis Hopper hamming it up as King Koopa??

2. Silent Hill

No. 2 is Silent Hill. If you were a fan of the Silent Hill game series, this movie actually turned out pretty scary and followed the game series closer than a lot of other adaptations can say. Like all of the movies on this list, avoid the sequel.

1. Mortal Kombat