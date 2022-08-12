10 Days, 10 Games, $10 Best Buy Sale Continues With Back 4 Blood SteelBook

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy is in the midst of an anniversary sales event that includes a pretty fantastic deal on video games. For 10 days, Best Buy will roll out a featured game priced at only $9.99, and the title for the third day is Back 4 Blood on Xbox. They even tossed in the sweet SteelBook cased pictured below for free. That's an insane deal that you can take advantage of right here until the end of the day today, August 12th. Just make sure to check out the latest deal each day through August 19th. Note that the Xbox Back 4 Blood Standard Edition is compatible with the Xbox one and Xbox Series X|S.

In our review for Back 4 Blood, we noted that the game was "an enjoyable shooter with some notable drawbacks". However, a lot of changes have happened since the launch\, which makes this game an absolute steal for only $10.

"Back 4 Blood isn't perfect by any means, but it's absolutely the closest we've gotten to a new Left 4 Dead game in the years since Left 4 Dead 2. Because of this, it's hard not to have fun with B4B, even if it doesn't always feel inventive and has some notable drawbacks. Despite some qualms, if you're hungry for a new co-op shooter to jump into with some friends, Back 4 Blood has more than enough meat on the bone to keep you entertained for quite some time."

Back 4 Blood is available right now across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms. You can keep tabs on the latest Back 4 Blood updates right here.