Hollywood doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to adapting video games to the big screen. In fact, there are certain bombs that have notoriously gone down as, not only the worst video game adaptations, but some of the worst movies ever made in general! Looking at you Uwe Boll.

In a way, it’s almost impressive how terrible these are, and trust us when we say – these are most definitely the 10 Worst Video Game Movies!

10. Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun Li

Starting off this stinker of a list is Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun Li. It’s pretty hard to be worse than the original Street Fighter with Jean Claude Van Damme, but this movie was up to the task. At least the original featured Raul Julia’s final performance as the appropriately campy villain M. Bison. This one didn’t have anything close to that. The only (very minor) saving grace is seeing the late Michael Clarke Duncan play Balrog.

9. Wing Commander

8. Double Dragon

When you were a youngster, let’s say around age 10 – you probably loved the Double Dragon games. But then you saw this movie, which in turn made you hate them. That’s what a crappy video game movie can do to you. Why did the movie have to be so weird and convoluted and campy? All you literally had to do was make a movie about two brothers walking down the street laying waste to gang members and it would have been infinitely more enjoyable than this.

7. Far Cry

As you’ll soon see, Far Cry is probably the least offensive of director Uwe Boll’s video game adaptations, but it’s still a “far cry” from a good movie. And it’s way worse than that pun. In fact, Far Cry is a horrible movie, but it at least earns points for having a cool poster that looks like it could have been a video game.

6. Bloodrayne

All of them. Oh, you didn’t know Uwe Boll directed a Bloodrayne trilogy? Well he did, and you should avoid each one of them forever. What once started as a promising career after appearing in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (not sarcasm), the first installment of this movie pretty much terminated Kristanna Loken ‘s acting career, or at the very least, relegated her to B-movie schlock from there on after.

5. In the Name of the King

It takes a special kind of director to make Jason Statham look not intimidating. Leave it to Uwe Boll. What’s most impressive about this movie though? It was made on a budget of 60 million dollars, but only made 13 million at the box office, yet Uwe Boll still somehow convinced investors to keep giving him money to make movies.

4. Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

No 4 is Mortal Kombat: Annihilation , the worst video game movie to not be directed by Uwe Boll. It’s hard to fathom where this went wrong. For everything the first movie did right, this one manages to do 10x worse… or did it? If we’re being completely honest — this movie might qualify for “so bad, it’s good” territory a la The Room.

3. House of the Dead

Full disclosure – Before compiling this list, we didn’t even know Uwe Boll directed this monstrosity. Then when we realized he did, it all made perfect sense. The movie is wretched in all the worst ways.

2. Postal

In the second spot is Postal. This movie is so bad, it’s actually illegal to own in Australia and New Zealand. If, for some masochistic reason, this piques your interest – save yourself 98 minutes and just watch the trailer. Admittedly, it is ironic that the movie stars Zack Ward, most famous for playing Scut Farkus in A Christmas Story, since watching this movie feels like Ralphie is punching you in the face for 102 minutes.

1. Alone in the Dark