12-Month PlayStation Plus Membership Sale Going On Now

A PlayStation Plus membership is the perfect addition for anyone that just scored a brand new console this holiday season and G2A is offering a limited-time deal for only $45.19 for US PS4 players.

The 12-month memberships usually run at $59.99, with a 3-month option also available for $24.99. What’s the incentive to get in on this action? Check out some of the incredible benefits to being a PlayStation Plus member:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games included with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

With Valentine’s Day coming up, why settle for flowers that will die when you can have free games that lasts forever? A PlayStation Plus membership is the addition to any new system for those just now coming into this generation or those that have just recently upgraded their systems. As seen above, there are many perks for becoming a member today!

It is important to note that this deal is not eligible for those that already have an active membership, only for new subscribers. Interested in checking it out yourself? You can scoop up this deal right here.

