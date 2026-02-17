2 Konami Games Suddenly Delisted for Some PlayStation Users

Video game publisher Konami lays claim to several popular and long-running gaming franchises. Their hits include Silent Hill, Castlevania, and my beloved Dance, Dance Revolution, as well as the Yu-Gi-Oh! games. And then, there’s Metal Gear, widely considered one of Konami’s best offerings. But recently, some gamers lost access to a few of Konami’s older Metal Gear titles when they were apparently delisted from the PlayStation Store. The games in question were for the PS3, which is slowly losing support from PlayStation. Even so, it’s sad for anyone who was hoping to grab these titles digitally.

As of February 16th, many gamers are disappointed to find that 2 older Metal Gear titles are no longer available for purchase via the PlayStation Store. The games are Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. These titles were originally released for the PS3 and PSP, respectively. While those who already own the games can still download and play them, they will no longer be available for purchase. And while it does come without warning, the reason seems pretty clear, even if Konami didn’t officially announce it.

Older Metal Gear Games Delisted on PSN After Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Announcement

Image courtesy of konami

Like many publishers, Konami has been in the process of re-releasing some of its classic games. I personally had the pleasure of playing their Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection not long ago. Now, Konami is gearing up for another classic collection release. Metal Gear fans already enjoyed the Metal Gear Solid: Classics Collection Volume 1, which launched back in 2023. This collection delivered a bundle with several retro Metal Gear titles, from the original Metal Gear Solid up to Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and more.

Recently, Konami finally confirmed the second installment in its Metal Gear Solid classics collection. And given where the first bundle left off, it makes sense that Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of Patriots will lead the charge. The collection also includes Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker and Metal Gear Solid: Ghost Babel. Notably, 2 of these titles are the same ones that were recently taken down from the PlayStation store. So, it seems like these classics will only be available to purchase as part of the bundle going forward.

Image courtesy of Konami

This isn’t all bad news. While it’s sad to see more game options removed from the PS3 store, it’s a big moment for Metal Gear Solid 4. The game has long been available only on PS3, due to the system’s tricky hardware. Finally getting the game as part of this multi-platform collection will make it much more widely available, even if it’s no longer purchasable as a standalone title on PSN. As for Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, the game has been available for PSP, PS3, and Xbox 360. This will be its first journey over to PC and Switch.

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 is set to release on August 27th for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. We don’t yet know how much the collection will cost.

