The $200 Spider-Man PS4 Slim Bundle Black Friday Deal is Live

The $200 PlayStation 4 1TB Slim / Marvel Spider-Man bundle is likely to be the most popular Black Friday deal on gaming consoles this year. It knocks $100 off the price of the PS4 Slim console and tosses in one of 2018’s most popular games as a bonus. It’s perfect for anyone that followed all of the hype surrounding the game, but wasn’t willing to fork over the big money for a PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. The good news is that you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get it. In fact, it’s live right now through several major retailers. At the time of writing, these are your best options:

• Walmart (they also have the DualShock 4 on sale for $39)

• Amazon (Amazon DualShock 4 deal)

• GameStop (GameStop DualShock 4 deal)

• BestBuy (Best Buy DualShock 4 deal)

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you don’t taking your chances and waiting a bit, the best deal on the PS4 Slim Spider-Man bundle appears to come from Kohl’s of all places. Apparently, Kohl’s will start selling it here starting tomorrow, November 19th at 12:01 am CT (1:01 EST) with a $60 Kohl’s cash bonus. Moving out further, the bundle is confirmed for Sam’s Club on November 22nd if you prefer to grab it there.

Again, you shouldn’t have much of an issue getting your hands on the PlayStation 4 Slim Spider-Man bundle, but sell outs are likely ahead of Black Friday. This is your best opportunity to grab this deal and avoid being mercilessly trampled in the stores on Thanksgiving night.

On a related note, if you get the Spider-Man PS4 Slim bundle, you’re going to need this PlayStation Plus membership deal as well. The legendary PlayStation Plus $40 deal ($20 off) is live on Amazon and it only comes around once a year. It’s an absolute no-brainer, so jump on it while you can. You might also want to consider picking up a 12-month PlayStation Now deal that drops the price to $79.99 (also a discount of $20).

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.