2025 PS5 Console Exclusive Just Stealth Released on Xbox Series X (And It’s Much Cheaper)

A PS5 console exclusive just stealth-released on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via the Microsoft Store. That said, those on Xbox hoping for anything like Astro Bot, Death Stranding 2, Demon’s Souls, or any other major and critically-acclaimed PS5 exclusive games are probably going to be disappointed with this surprise launch. This new Xbox game is not really in the vein of these titles. It is smaller and less consequential, but it is going to be of interest for those who like farming sims.

On the Microsoft Store, for $22.99, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users can specifically purchase The Droplet Studio and AOE Plus’ 2024 farming sim, Song of the Praire. And this price is down considerably from what it costs on PS5. On PS5, the farming sim costs $35.49. It’s not cheaper than it is on Steam, though, where it costs $19.99. Why it’s cheaper on Xbox Series X compared to PS5, we do not know, but it is a pretty major price difference.

A 2024 Farming Sim

As you may know, Song of the Prairie is the debut release from The Droplet Studio, a team out of China. And it’s a decent debut for the Chinese studio, as evidenced by the game’s 77% approval rating on Steam. However, on the PlayStation Store, its score of 2.87 out of 5 is a bit lower. Meanwhile, the game currently doesn’t have a Metacritic score, so it is unclear what critics think of it.

The game first debuted in 2023, via Steam Early Access, before a full launch on PC in 2024. However, it did not come to PS5 until the spring of 2025. In other words, this period of PS5 console exclusivity didn’t even last a year.

As for the game itself, it is an open-ended, non-linear 3D farming game set in a prairie town at the end of the continent. In it, your job is to rebuild the town, which has been forgotten over time.

Right now, the new Xbox Series X game is not available via any form of Xbox Game Pass, and there is no word of this changing, nor any reason to expect this will change anytime soon. To this end, the only way to play the game on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is to buy it.

