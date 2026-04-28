2026 Pokemon Go Fest Just Got Much More Exciting With Mega Mewtwo & Fully Free Global Event Confirmed

With Pokemon Go celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer, many players are expecting big things from Pokemon Go Fest. This annual in-person celebration is always one of the biggest Pokemon Go events of the year. So far, not much about the event has been revealed beyond the dates for its in-person and global celebrations and a few costumed Pokemon. But today, Niantic finally revealed some additional details that have this year’s event looking like it could be the best one yet.

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This year’s Pokemon Go Fest will have 3 in-person events, followed by the global celebration. Go Fest Tokyo kicks things off on May 29th-June 1st, followed by Go Fest Chicago on June 5th-7th, and finally, Go Fest Copenhagen on June 12th-14th. Finally, the global event for all players will take place on July 11th and 12th, just after the game’s 10-year anniversary. And now, we know that the event will feature the debut of Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y. Not only that, but global Go Fest will be entirely free for the first time ever, with none of the event content locked behind a paywall.

Mega Mewtwo X and Y Confirmed For Go Fest 2026 Debut

Image courtesy of Niantic

Years after the beloved Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo first arrived in Pokemon Go, its Mega Evolutions are finally coming to the mobile game. On April 28th, Niantic revealed that Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y will debut during Pokemon Go Fest 2026. And you won’t need to catch a new Mewtwo to take advantage of the debut, either.

Mewtwo can Mega Evolve into either of its Mega Forms through the use of dedicated forms of Mega Energy, which will be available for the first time during Mega Metwo Super Mega Raids at Pokemon Go Fest 2026. The catch? Players will initially need to choose between the two, with a branching Timed Research path available at in-person events that will allow early access to either Mega Mewtwo X or Mega Mewtwo Y. Completing the Timed Research will get you an encounter with your chosen Mega Mewtwo, with the first Mega Level already unlocked.

Once the Global Event rolls around on July 11th, trainers will be able to take on both Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y in Super Mega Raid Battles. At this point, you can get the Mega Energy to evolve your Mewtwo into both of its Mega Evolutions. Better yet, the Mewtwo you catch during these Super Mega Raid battles will come with at least one Mega Level already unlocked. In other words, they’ll require less Mega Energy to evolve. And speaking of Global Go Fest, there’s even more good news for this year’s event.

Pokemon Go Fest Global Will Be Fully Free in 2026 With Nothing Locked Behind Paid Tickets

Image courtesy of Niantic

If you’ve participated in the Go Fest Global event in past years, you likely know that many of its best features are locked behind paid tickets. Whether that’s Special Research or boosted Shiny odds, the lack of free content in recent years has made these Global events feel a lot less exciting. To celebrate the arrival of Mega Metwo X & Y and the 10th anniversary of Pokemon Go, this year’s Global Go Fest will be entirely free. As in, all content available to all players, no paid tickets required.

On July 11th and 12th, all Pokemon Go players will have full access to the Global Go Fest event. That means that players who log in during the weekend will get to experience event-themed Special Research, boosted Shiny Pokemon encounters, and other bonuses free of charge. For those hoping to stock up on Mewtwo Mega Energy for those X and Y Mega Evolutions, this is a nice extra layer to make this year’s Global Go Fest extra special.

For the full details about the Mega Mewtwo debut and changes to the Pokemon Go Mega Evolution system, you can check out the full blog post from Niantic.

Will you be attending Go Fest in person this year, or waiting for the global experience? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!