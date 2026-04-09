Pokemon Go Just Responded to A Long-Running Meme in the Most Hilarious Way Possible

The Memories in Motion season in Pokemon Go is a bit of a slowdown, with repeat events to help players catch up alongside a few new debuts. But the mobile game is gearing up for some big things, with the 10th anniversary and Pokemon Go Fest on the way. This year’s in-person GO Fest events will take place in late May through mid-June, with the Global event to follow in July. We already have a few key details, but new announcements are still trickling in. And yesterday’s news for a new constumed debut was absolute perfection for longtime fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Longtime Pokemon Go players who’ve even dipped a toe into the online community have likely heard of Mike Nerdlaw, aka Cowboy Hat Caterpie Guy. Since 2019, the Pokemon Go player has been engaged in an all-out campaign to get Niantic to add Caterpie in a Cowboy hat to its lineup of costumed Pokemon. He has responded to almost every Niantic news post on X with the simple request “Cowboy Hat Caterpie, please.” And after 7 years of asking, it still hasn’t happened. But Niantic is doing something pretty funny for GO Fest 2026, instead.

Pokemon Go Is Finally Giving Caterpie A Hat (But Not That One)

On April 8th (a full week after April Fool’s Day, mind you), Pokemon Go shared new information about costumed Pokemon featured in the upcoming GO Fest event. And after 10 years and countless Pokemon in hats, Caterpie is finally getting one. Just not the cowboy hat that Nerdlaw and many fans who’ve joined his cause are asking for. Instead, Caterpie in a Poke Ball hat has been confirmed to debut in Pokemon Go Fest 2026.

Is that… Caterpie in a Poké Ball hat?! 🧢



In-person attendees may also encounter Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle wearing Pikachu visors ⚡🎉



Starting with this event, these Pokémon can evolve even if you have already caught them. pic.twitter.com/hHoOWWpPZk — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 8, 2026

Naturally, many Pokemon Go fans immediately thought of Cowboy Hat Caterpie Guy when they saw the news. Don’t worry, he’s seen it. And believe it or not, he’s actually happy about it. When asked to clarify his initial “OH MY GOODNESS” retweet of the news, Nerdlaw confirmed he is “Over the moon,” adding “Love it so much.” Caterpie might not be in a cowboy hat, but it is in a hat, so it’s a step closer to the dream.

Although it’s certainly disappointing that we still aren’t getting the long-requested Cowboy Hat Caterpie, I have to admit this is a pretty hilarious move. At this point, it’s almost a guarantee that the team behind Pokemon Go is aware of Nerdlaw’s long-running campaign. This feels like a way to jokingly nod at the meme without bringing it to an end. Although I have to admit, that Poke Ball hat floating so awkwardly above Caterpie’s head makes me suspect Niantic might be planning a 10th anniversary bait-and-switch with this one. I honestly won’t be surprised if in-person Go Fest attendees learn that it was secretly Cowboy Hat Caterpie all along.

This is what it should have been!!! pic.twitter.com/bEcqykqeo3 — NewKid611 (@QuietKid611) April 8, 2026

At any rate, Caterpie is getting its first hat in Pokemon Go, and the announcement has frankly been the funniest thing Niantic has done in a while. For costumed Pokemon fans, Caterpie in a Poke Ball hat isn’t the only costumed Pokemon planned for GO Fest this year. In-person Go Fest attendees may also encounter the Kanto starters wearing Pikachu visors. At this point, it’s unclear which of the costumed Pokemon will also be available to Global players in July. But hopefully, after years of the meme, Caterpie and its hat will be spreading joy worldwide in Pokemon Go this summer.

What do you think about the Caterpie in a Poke Ball hat announcement? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!