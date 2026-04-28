New Pokemon Go Event Gives Players a Limited-Time Shot at Rare Shiny (& Adds a New Paldean Debut)

This season in Pokemon Go has been a bit slow in terms of new additions. If you’ve been waiting for fresh debut Pokemon or new Shiny Pokemon to hunt, the Steeled Resolve event is here to deliver. Starting on April 28th, this Pokemon Go event will add a new Paldean Pokemon to the game. But for Shiny hunting fans, something even more important is happening. This event will offer the incredibly rare chance to snag Shiny Meltan, which is only available during specific windows in the Pokemon game.

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Steeled Resolve is a recurring annual event in Pokemon Go, centered on Steel-type Pokemon. But while the event may return on a regular basis, it’s still bringing something new in the form of a debut from Gen 9. Starting on April 28th, players will be able to catch Orthworm, the Earthworm Pokemon, for the first time in Pokemon Go. And players who have the right tools will be able to Shiny hunt Meltan, a Pokemon whose Shiny is only available during certain in-game events like this one. In all, Steeled Resolve is probably one of the more exciting events we’ve seen recently. The event runs from April 28th at 10 AM local time to May 4th at 8 PM local time, so you’ve got just about a week to make the most of it.

How to Get Orthworm in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of Niantic

Starting on April 28th, Paldean Pokemon Orthworm is available in Pokemon Go. Unfortunately, it does look like this is yet another Pokemon that will not be spawning in the wild during its debut event. But on the bright side, Orthworm can be Shiny in Pokemon Go right from its debut.

To catch Orthworm in Pokemon Go, players will need to participate in 3-Star Raids. Defeating Orthworm as a 3-star Raid Boss will give you an encounter where you can catch this Pokemon.

Given its Steel typing, you’ll want to bring Fire, Fighting, or Ground-types to the Raid with Orthworm to stand the best chances of beating it. While many 3-star Raids can be tackled solo, you’ll need to bring high-level counters to manage it. It’s best to team up with another trainer or two to stand the best chances of snagging Orthworm in Pokemon Go.

How to Get Shiny Meltan in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Meltan is a tricky Pokemon to get in Pokemon Go, as it requires a few extra steps. And Shiny Meltan is even more elusive. Unlike many Shiny forms, which remain available once they have debuted, Shiny Meltan only spawns during specific events. And Steeled Resolve 2026 is one of them.

To be able to catch Meltan in Pokemon Go, you first need to obtain the Mystery Box item. You can do this by linking your game to Pokemon HOME and transferring a Pokemon, or by transferring a Pokemon to Let’s Go Pikachu! or Let’s Go Eevee.

Once you have the Mystery Box, it will be available in the Trainer Boosts section of your Items menu. You can use it from there to activate it, and it will act like a lure to attract Meltan. Catch as many Meltan as you can while it’s active to have a shot at Shiny Meltan. The wait time between uses will be reduced during Steeled Resolve, so you’ll be able to activate it more often to increase your odds of snagging Shiny Meltan. Meltan will also be a featured encounter for the event GO Pass, so even trainers without a Mystery Box should have at least a few shots at catching one.

Along with Meltan and Orthworm, other Steel-type Pokemon will appear more often in the wild during the Steeled Resolve event. Field Research Tasks will also offer reward encounters with Steel-type Pokemon during the event. For the full list of featured event Pokemon, you can check out the official event page.

Will you be hunting for Shiny Meltan during the Steeled Resolve event? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!