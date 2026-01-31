5 Best Middle-earth Games That Aren’t Only Lord of the Rings

J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings series comprises some of the most influential fantasy tales ever told. There have been plenty of video game adaptations since the early 1980s, and in recent years, a plethora of popular games have delved into their stories. While those games are great, and some LOTR titles are exceptionally well-made, we wanted to look at something different. To that end, we’ve highlighted five of the best games set in Middle-earth that aren’t directly related to the LOTR movies or books. Each of these games has been identified via contemporary critics’ reviews, their content, and overall popularity, and are presented in no particular order.

1) The Hobbit

The very first video game adapted from Tolkien’s work was The Hobbit, though the 1982 illustrated interactive fiction game didn’t make much of a splash upon release. Instead, 2003’s The Hobbit, which has no relation to Jackson’s films, is one of the better adaptations of the novel. It’s a hack-and-slash platformer that’s unusually close to the source material, adding only a handful of characters that weren’t in the book, so the game is best enjoyed by anyone who’s read The Hobbit. That said, it’s a bit too easy for more serious gamers, but it is still worth a playthrough at least once.

2) LEGO The Hobbit

LEGO The Hobbit is one of many video games adapted via LEGO pieces and minifigs as playable characters. The game is based on Peter Jackson’s first two Hobbit movies: An Unexpected Journey and The Desolation of Smaug. Like other LEGO games, it tells the story using adorable characterizations of scenes, events, and people from the films, and it’s a fun action-adventure game. Of course, if you’re not into these types of games, it’s okay to skip. Still, for anyone who loves the brand and enjoys diving into a video game adaptation of a movie that focuses on cuteness over everything else, LEGO The Hobbit is worth your time.

3) Guardians of Middle-earth

Guardians of Middle-earth is set in the eponymous realm, though it draws on elements from both feature film trilogies. Still, it’s not directly tied into them, and is a multiplayer online battle arena that utilizes teamwork and coordination for up to ten players. Characters are drawn from the franchise, allowing games to feature the likes of Sauron and Gandalf. While it was released on PC, Guardians of Middle-earth is best suited for consoles, as it was developed for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. This was somewhat unusual for the genre, but it worked incredibly well, making for a fun Middle-earth experience.

4) Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is an action-adventure title set between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, drawing inspiration from the film trilogies for its settings and characters. In the game, the player takes control of a Gondorian Ranger named Talion, who partners up with the wraith of Celebrimbor on a mission of vengeance. Shadow of Mordor is a third-person title that is filled with action and plenty of quests while incorporating ranged and melee combat with wraith abilities. It features an expansive open-world design, excellent combat mechanics, and was an award-winning success that spawned a sequel.

5) Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is the sequel to Shadow of Mordor, though it expands its predecessor’s format and mechanics in several ways. Like the first game, it falls within the time period between the film trilogies and continues Talion’s story. The goal is to forge a new Ring of Power to fight the growing might of Sauron, and it employs a follower mechanic that allows Talion to command various characters in combat. While the game was a fun addition to the franchise, it was the last, as developer Monolith Productions folded a few years after its release. Fortunately, two story expansions and various updates came before that happened.

