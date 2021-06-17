A Plague Tale: Innocence Is Coming to Xbox Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch

✖

Hot off the heels of announcing a sequel known as A Plague Tale: Requiem just a few short days ago, developer Asobo Studio has revealed that it's bringing its original installment, A Plague Tale: Innocence, to new platforms in the near future. Best of all, those who previously purchased A Plague Tale will be able to upgrade to some of these new versions for no extra cost across the same hardware.

Specifically, Asobo Studio and publisher Focus Home Interactive are bringing A Plague Tale: Innocence to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. These new editions of the game will take advantage of the more powerful internals of each machine, meaning that A Plague Tale will both look and play better than it ever has before. Plus, as mentioned, if you already happen to own the game for Xbox One or PS4, this next-gen upgrade will cost you no additional money to download.

The new platforms don't stop there, however. A Plague Tale: Innocence is also poised to come to Nintendo Switch for the first time as well. Since the Switch itself doesn't have as much raw power at its disposal, however, Asobo Studio will be releasing this as a Cloud version of the game. If you're not familiar with what that means, essentially, those on Switch will be able to stream A Plague Tale directly to their own device. This is something that many more developers have been doing on the Switch in recent months as a way to make sure that they can release their products on the platform. The only thing you'll need to ensure you can play is a stable internet connection.

As for when this is all releasing, A Plague Tale: Innocence will be coming to Xbox Series X, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in just a few short weeks on July 6.

Are you interested in picking up this new version of A Plague Tale?