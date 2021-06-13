A Plague Tale: Requiem Revealed at Xbox E3 2021

A sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, dubbed A Plague Tale: Requiem, has been revealed by developer Asobo Studio and publisher Focus Home Interactive during Xbox and Bethesda's E3 2021 conference. In addition to this, the pair also revealed the first game is coming to next-gen consoles and that the sequel will be available via Xbox Game Pass when it releases.

For those that don't know: A Plague Tale Innocence hit back in 2019 as one of last generation's surprise hits. Not only did the game achieve commercial success upon release, but critical success as well. Meanwhile, come awards season it added a view trophies to its cabinet as well. We quickly learned a sequel was in development, but this is the first time we've seen anything of it.

And like the first game, the sequel looks like an action-adventure survival horror stealth game that fans of the budding series will unfortunately have to wait until next year to play.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S when it releases next year. Below, you can read more about why we loved its predecessor:

"Saying that A Plague Tale: Innocence is pleasantly surprising is perhaps one of the best ways to summarize the game," reads the opening of our review of the game. "The grim story about plagues and innocence lost from Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive always seemed like it’d be a compelling game, one that appeared to emphasize the story over everything else. Between a hands-off demo at E3 and a hands-on preview months before the game’s release, it seemed to get better every time it was shown off. Personal expectations were already moderately high, but the final product continued that upwards trend with riveting characters, a satisfying story, and only a few small hang-ups."

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited to see A Plague Tale: Innocence getting a sequel?