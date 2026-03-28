A Star Wars Game Finally Returns After 26 Years (But With A Lord of the Rings Twist)

There have been some truly fantastic Star Wars games over the years, and several have come and gone without being remastered or re-released. Sometimes things stay that way for any number of reasons, but now a Star Wars game is making its return after 26 years, though it is returning with a major Lord of the Rings twist, and we absolutely cannot wait.

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In 2000, players were introduced to a game called Star Wars: The Queen’s Gambit, which became a beloved board game that had players battling across multiple fields of play. The original game was based on Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace, and now the game is making a return courtesy of Restoration Games and Space Cowboys. The big difference is that the new game is leaving Star Wars behind for The Lord of the Rings, and it is fittingly titled The Lord of the Rings: The King’s Gambit.

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The King’s Gambit Trades Star Wars for Lord of the Rings, But The Gameplay Is Intact

Restoration Games and Space Cowboys are excited about reviving the classic game, which will be part of a crowdfunding campaign for a limited edition deluxe version, but also available at retail for the standard version. In The King’s Gambit, the Riders of Rohan will battle against the Orcs on Pelennor Fields, while the Gondorians will battle the forces of Shadow in Minas Tirith.

Meanwhile, Aragorn, Gimli, and Legolas will attempt to make their way through Haradrim on the Great Port of Pelargir to join the battle, and then there’s Frodo and Sam, who are attempting to make their way through Mordor to Mount Doom. These journeys and stories are combined with crucial decisions, detailed figures, and several ways to claim victory, and franchise fans look to be in for something special.

This is comparable to the Star Wars version, which featured the battles between Gungan forces and the droid army, the battle between Queen Amidala’s Naboo forces and the Trade Federation viceroys, the battle between Darth Maul and the two Jedi Knights, and the space battle between Anakin and his starfighter and the Droid control ship. The Lord of the Rings makes this an easy transition in terms of scale and scope, and if it indeed retains the same compelling gameplay, The King’s Gambit should be a major hit when it finally releases.

If you want some exclusive deluxe edition items, the crowdfunding campaign will feature three-dimensional representations of Minas Tirith and Mordor to bookend the play area. The campaign will begin later in 2026, and the retail version of the game will hit in 2027.

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