Riftbound: Unleashed Embraces The Chaos With Evelynn’s Powerful New Card (Exclusive)

Riot Games’ hit trading card game Riftbound hit the ground running with its first two sets, and now that players have been diving into Spiritforged for a bit, it’s time to start looking forward to the highly anticipated third Riftbound set, which fittingly goes by the title Unleashed. Riftbound: Unleashed is set to shake up the game with ways to evolve your Champions and strategize on the battlefield, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at a brand new card from Unleashed with a certain demon powerhouse in the spotlight.

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Today, ComicBook can exclusively reveal a new addition to Riftbound: Unleashed in the form of the Champion Unit and demonic force of nature known as Evelynn. The Evelynn Entrancing Champion Unit is a member of the Chaos (Purple) Domain, and is a 2 Cost and 2 Might card. The first thing you’ll notice is the stunning artwork, but the card is also going to be quite useful in combat when you utilize it as part of a reaction, helping you shift battles in your favor on two different fronts.

Evelynn Entrancing Can Make or Break a Battle

In keeping with several cards in the Chaos Domain, this version of Evelynn has a Hidden element, which allows you to pay 1 power of any domain to place the card facedown and use it as a reaction later on for a cost of 0. As always, you will have to control a battlefield to place this hidden unit there. Then, on a subsequent turn, you can play this as a reaction, and doing so gives you some sudden options and benefits in a battlefield throwdown.

In addition to Hidden, Evelynn also has Backline, which means she must be assigned combat damage last. That means that another player hoping to get rid of Evelynn quickly in any battlefield fight will have those hopes dashed, as this greatly improves her odds of survival and sticking around for future turns.

That’s a perfect compliment to her main ability. When this card is played from face down (hidden) on your turn, you may move an enemy unit at a different location to her current battlefield. So not only does she add her might to her own battlefield, but she takes damage last in that battle, and then she moves an enemy from another battlefield to hers, meaning you can affect two battlefields in the same turn, and can possibly shift a fight happening at another battlefield in your favor instantly.

Evelynn is one of those Champion Units that gives you multiple ways to affect any given turn, and those options are crucial in some of Riftbound’s razor-thin battles. When you’re winning a battle by a small margin, Champion Units like these can give you the edge you need to come away with the victory, and we can’t wait to see what else Unleashed has in store.

Pre-Rift for Riftbound: Unleashed will begin on May 1, 2026, while the full retail release will take place on May 8, 2026.

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