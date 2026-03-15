Star Wars Reveals New Mandalorian Game (And You Can Actually Play As Grogu)

Later this year, Star Wars is set to bring the galaxy’s dynamic duo to theaters in The Mandalorian and Grogu, and it looks to bring together characters and story elements from both The Mandalorian season 3 and Ahsoka, while also connecting to Ahsoka season 2 in some form. The big screen isn’t the only way to experience more Mandalorian adventures though, as a new Mandalorian game not only adapts season 3 of the show but finally lets you play as the most adorable force user around in Grogu.

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The newest addition to the Star Wars franchise is The Mandalorian: Adventures – Sworn to the Creed, which is the second expansion of Unexpected Games’ hit game. Sworn to the Creed will shift focus from seasons 1 and 2 to season 3 and features four new playable characters and story missions, including a playable Grogu for the very first time. There have been several games that have let you play as Mando and Grogu, but players can actually just play Grogu solo this time around, though he’s not the only welcome addition.

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The Mandalorian: Adventures – Sworn to the Creed Brings More Fan Favorites To The Roster

While having a playable Grogu in the game is delightful, he’s not the only major character addition. Sworn to the Creed also features the powerhouse known as Koska Reeves, who is played in the series by AEW star Mercedes Mone. Then there are two other big-time additions in The Armorer and Axe Wolves, and with Mando and Bo-Katan featured in previous sets, you can pretty much assemble the entire main cast from the show at this point.

Having new playable characters is great, but there are also some gameplay additions in the mix for this latest expansion. One of the biggest additions is alternating character abilities, as some characters like Grogu and The Armorer are double-sided, and certain requirements or in-game actions will cause you to have to flip to the card’s red side. To reactivate the ability, you’ll have to trigger some kind of effect to flip it back to its blue side.

There’s also a new High Alert token, which is initiated by specific cards. When this token is added to an enemy, they go from being part of one class to being part of all three, so they will activate and attack far more frequently as a result. A new Planning Card with the Exert keyword is also included, which allows you to discard it and add +2 strength to an action. The best part is that you can boost this up to +6 strength.

The expansion also contains new pieces of equipment, the addition of Gambit Threats, new Enemy Abilities like Heavy Armor, Immobile, and Guardian, and all of these can be mixed in with characters and content from the original game and the Clan of Two expansion, creating a truly grand campaign experience if you so choose to jump in.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Mandalorian: Adventures, the game is a cooperative experience that has 1 to 4 players working together through memorable moments from the show, and to do that, you’ll use a mix of miniatures and unique card-based gameplay that emphasizes teamwork and tactical planning.

With the release of Sworn to the Creed, you now have access to even more playable characters and additional gameplay elements, and the game’s modular system allows you to mix and match to your heart’s content. You can check out the full rulebook right here.

The Mandalorian: Adventures – Sworn to the Creed is an expansion and does require the original game to play. Sworn to the Creed releases on July 31, 2026.

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