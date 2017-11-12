Activision Would Be Down For Overwatch Going To The Big Screen

Activision Blizzard has done an amazing job with Overwatch over the past year and a half, adding noteworthy heroes, new maps and modes that have kept hundreds of thousands of players engaged. And they’re not done yet.

With that – and the quality of the animated films that have tied in with the games – some fans have been wondering when we would see some kind of Overwatch film that celebrates its legacy. Well, nothing’s official yet, but the publisher is very keen to the idea.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chatting with MCV UK, Activision head of consumer products group Tim Kilpin has explained that the team is down when it comes to bringing Overwatch to a new medium. “We would like that very much,” Kilpin noted.

Activision has already expressed its desire to bring franchises to movies, with an elaborate plan to introduce a Call of Duty connected universe through films. “We’re a platform and a portfolio, these franchises exist across multiple platforms,” he noted. “It’s not just the game as a driver, but it’s linear content (movies and TV) as a way to expand the audience and expand the opportunity and then esports (too). Pull all that together and you’re talking about franchises that are frankly like no other.”

But they’re proceeding with caution, even on Call of Duty, with Kilpin noting that if the “script and the story isn’t right, we won’t do it.”

He added, “It’s not one of those situations where someone is saying, ‘I don’t care, just get it made!’ That’s not what’s happening. We do think that if it’s done well it has the opportunity to expand the base audience, beyond the traditional foundation that the game appeals to.”

And that might explain why someone like Activision Blizzard is taking its time foraying back into films. It released Warcraft last year, and while it earned a bounty of cash overseas, it bombed in the U.S., with poor criticism and a lacking box office draw. The publisher certainly doesn’t want to do that again, especially with Overwatch.

We’ll see what comes of Call of Duty and other projects in the months ahead. In the meantime, you can enjoy Overwatch in its current form on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.