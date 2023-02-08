Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Gets New Release Date

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was originally slated to release on Nintendo Switch in April 2022, but the game was indefinitely delayed last year. During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, it was revealed that the game will now be launching on April 21st, just over one year after its original planned release date. Developed by WayForward, the title is a remake of the original two Game Boy Advance titles. It's been a long wait for fans of the series, but an end is nearly in sight!

The original Advance Wars released in 2001. The military strategy games don't feature real-world locations, but the various armies in the game are heavily-based on them. The campaign for the game opens with an invasion by the Blue Moon Army, which was based on Russia. Nintendo has never explicitly connected the game's delay to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, instead stating "recent world events" as the reason. However, it's pretty clear which events the company was referring to!

The Advance Wars games are often considered two of the best original titles released for the Game Boy Advance platform. It remains to be seen whether Re-Boot Camp can live-up to the legacy of those titles, but the remake could offer a whole new generation a chance to see why the games got to be so beloved. The series hasn't seen a new game since 2008, and Re-Boot Camp's success could lead to a wholly-new title, or additional remakes.

The Advance Wars games are actually part of an over-arching series known simply as "Wars." The first of these was titled Famicom Wars, and exclusively released on the Famicom in Japan in 1988. The game received multiple follow-ups on Game Boy and the Super Famicom, which also remained unavailable to gamers in other territories. The original Advance Wars marked the debut of the series outside of the region, and all games since have been released worldwide.

