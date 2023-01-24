Super Mario Movie Toys Officially Revealed With New Images

While several toys from The Super Mario Bros. Movie accidentally made their way to retail early, Jakks Pacific has finally pulled back the curtain on some of the figures that are supposed to release next month. The line includes Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Peach, all sporting looks that appear similar to what we've seen from the Illumination Entertainment film thus far. Each one features an accessory: Mario has a plunger, Toad has a frying pan, Peach has a parasol, and Luigi has the same yellow flashlight as his new McDonald's toy.

Images of the figures were shared by IGN, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

IGN can exclusively reveal the new toy line for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, coming in February from Jakks Pacific. https://t.co/mnUqXtoiUV pic.twitter.com/OjSfIhbiIo — IGN (@IGN) January 24, 2023

IGN will apparently have more to reveal from the line on February 26th, which is the same day that these toys will arrive on store shelves. We already know about a handful of these toys, including a "fire-breathing" Bowser toy, as well as Mini World playsets, including Peach's Castle and the Mario Bros. Van. Jakks Pacific has been making toys based on Nintendo's video games over the last few years, including Super Mario 3D World, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Splatoon. Unsurprisingly, it seems the company is going all out for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and it will be interesting to see what else Jakks Pacific is working on!

Set to release on April 7th, The Super Mario Bros. Movie sees Mario (Chris Pratt) transported to the Mushroom Kingdom for the very first time. The mustachioed plumber finds himself allied with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and the Toads (Keegan-Michael Key) against Bowser (Jack Black). A stranger in a strange land, Mario must learn how things work in the Mushroom Kingdom if he's to stop Bowser, who seems to have kidnapped his brother Luigi (Charlie Day). On his quest, Mario will also encounter other iconic Nintendo characters, including Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen), and the Yoshis.

