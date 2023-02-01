Nintendo Switch Online Brings Back Game Vouchers

Nintendo Switch users can save some money on digital games thanks to the return of game vouchers. Two game vouchers can now be purchased for $99.98, and each one can be redeemed for a select first-party game. The offer is exclusively available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and the vouchers can be redeemed up to a year after purchase. Nintendo has released a list of eligible games, many of which normally cost $59.99, so subscribers could save up to $10 off each game! The full list is pretty massive (and can be found right here), but here's a sample of what's available:

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Pre-Order)

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Pre-Order)

Fire Emblem Engage

Splatoon 3

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl



Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Those that plan on taking advantage of this deal should think about how to get the most out of it! For example, upcoming games like Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Bayonetta Origins make a lot more sense than Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl; the former two games likely won't see a price drop for a while, but the latter two have both been discounted a number of times since releasing in 2021. Live a Live also wouldn't make a lot of sense, as the game's eShop price is $49.99; subscribers would be better off picking a game that costs $59.99 and saving $10. Both vouchers don't have to be used at the same time, and subscribers can have up to eight vouchers on their account at once.

It's been nearly six years since the Nintendo Switch released, and the system has built up an impressive library during that time. Odds are, most owners haven't checked out every first-party game released in that time, and should find something to enjoy. If you don't mind buying digital games, Nintendo Switch game vouchers are a great way to grab something you might have missed!

Do you plan on taking advantage of this promotion? Which games are you gonna grab? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!