Aeon Trespass: Odyssey Board Game Blends Greek Mythology and Neon Genesis Evangelion

A new tabletop game presents an bold new take on Greek mythology, with players taking on the roles of the world’s only hope against massive Primordial monsters. Earlier today, Into the Unknown launched the Kickstarter for Aeon Trespass: Odyssey, an ambitious new board game that mixes thrilling combat, exploration, and resource-gathering. The 1-4 player game stars the crew of the Argonaut of mythological fame. But instead of classic Greek heroes, the players are warriors and scholars with the ability to control 30-foot titans that represent humanity’s only hope against the massive Primordial creatures that killed the Greek gods. There’s a distinctively epic feel about manning massive artificial humans to kill humanity-threatening monsters, almost as if this were the Greek version of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Aeon Trespass: Odyssey is split into three unique phases. Players will explore a map filled with famous Greek locations like Crete or Sparta, and then dive into a narrative storyline that forces players to make decisions that will impact the game later. Finally, players will engage in battles between Titans and Primordials using absolutely stunning miniatures and figures. Unlike other board games where players take penalties as they accrue damage, Aeon Trespass: Odyssey uses a Dynamic Combat System in which both the players and Titans actually grow more powerful as the battle progresses. The closer a player is to death, the more powerful they become, which gives each battle a distinctively epic feel. The game also rewards co-op strategy with the use of a token pool, which gives the following player extra accuracy. So – players who might be at a disadvantage during a certain combat can still contribute to the battle and support their allies in getting the critical kill.

Currently, Aeon Trespass: Odyssey has two main pledge levels. Backers can choose to pledge $69 for the Prelude Introductory Set, which contains everything you need to play the opening act of the game, or $129 for the full Core Game. Backers will also have the option of buying an expansion campaign, which will be available as an add-on once the campaign is complete.

Aeon Trespass: Odyssey has already raised over $345,000 on its first day and has over 3,000 backers. The game’s Kickstarter will remain open until September 30th.