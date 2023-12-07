Alone in the Dark Delayed Again

alAlone in the Dark from Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic will no longer be releasing near the start of the new year now that the game has been delayed once more beyond its January release window. Now, THQ Nordic is saying that the game will instead release a few months later on March 20th. They delay is happening in order to "avoid any potential crunch" that may have had to happen if the game was worked on over the December holidays in order to meet the target release date that would've had the game out in January instead.

THQ Nordic announced the delay of the game this week in a press release and in a post on the publisher's site that explained the decision. The game at least has a specific release date as opposed to a broader window that could've indicated another shift, so barring any other delays, we can expect the game in March.

THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive Delay Alone in the Dark

Whatever the game lacks to have it ready for a January release, putting in that effort throughout next few weeks would have meant that the holidays "would have been filled with stress and anything but a jolly time" for the developers, the statement from the publisher said. As such, the game's date's been pushed back now.

"The well-being of the teams is a top priority, and both companies want to avoid any potential crunch over the Christmas holidays," the statement continued. "Furthermore, THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive want to ensure that the game not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the community, especially with the outstanding performances of Hollywood stars David and Jodie as the main protagonists."

This isn't the first time that the game's been delayed either. It was originally supposed to be out this year before the game's release date was pushed back to 2024.

What is Alone in the Dark?

Alone in the Dark is not at all a new property with games of that name and ones after the original released already in the past, so this new game is something of a reboot for the series. Not quite a remake, but more of a "reimagining" according to the descriptions provided by THQ Nordic so far.

"David and Jodie" mentioned in that statement above refers to David Harbour and Jodie Comer who'll each be portraying one of the protagonists in Alone in the Dark, Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood, respectively.

"Alone in the Dark is a love letter to the ground-breaking original, allowing players to experience a haunting story through the eyes of one of the two protagonists: play as Edward Carnby, portrayed by David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy), or Emily Hartwood, portrayed by Jodie Comer (Free Guy, Killing Eve) in this reimagined classic survival horror game, where Psychological Horror meets Southern Gothic," a preview of the game explained. "Explore your surroundings, battle monsters, solve puzzles, and uncover the unsettling truth of Derceto Manor."

Alone in the Dark releases on March 20th for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.