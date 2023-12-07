LEGO Fortnite Playable Now, New Gameplay Trailer Released

LEGO Fortnite was announced just days ago alongside two other new games set within Fortnite, and as of today, LEGO Fortnite is the first of those to release. It's a mode inside of Fortnite that's technically a full games itself akin to how people make experiences inside of Roblox and their own custom games inside of Fortnite, but this one is made and supported by Epic Games itself. A new gameplay trailer for LEGO Fortnite was released on Thursday, too, to share another look at what the game is like in case you were still iffy about it, but you can experience LEGO Fortnite for yourself now that the game is out.

The game-inside-a-game setup may still be a bit new to people even after playing all these custom Fortnite creations people have crafted in their own personalized worlds, but thankfully, the gameplay elements of LEGO Fortnite should be pretty familiar to those who've played other survival games like this one.

What is LEGO Fortnite?

So, what is LEGO Fortnite, actually? Much different from the traditional battle royale experience of Fortnite, LEGO Fortnite is a survival game that you can play by yourself or with friends. You'll still be gathering supplies and building structures, but you'll be doing so for defense against spiders and other creatures as opposed to other players pushing up on your position.

There's also food to be gathered and eaten, items like weapons and other helpful tools to craft, and NPC villagers to recruit. Things get more dangerous at night, and you can go deep underground to search for rarer resources all while using some of your favorite skins from the traditional Fortnite experience but in a redesigned LEGO look.

Basically, it's Minecraft. There are of course no official comparisons made to Mojang's hit survival game, and it may feature Fortnite's landscape outfitted with bumpy, blocky LEGO bricks, but the gameplay similarities are clear here. That's not to say that LEGO Fortnite is copying Minecraft by any means since it's far from the first survival-builder game following in the footsteps of Minecraft, but the gameplay similarities are evident enough to show exactly what kind of audience the game is looking to capture.

How to Play LEGO Fortnite

If what you've seen has convinced you or you're still on the fence and want to see what all the fuss is about, you can thankfully check out LEGO Fortnite with basically no commitment on your part. To play LEGO Fortnite, you'll boot up Fortnite like normal and arrive at the "Play" tab where you can pick from different modes. Once you're there, look down towards the "By Epic" row where you'll see all the normal options like the basic battle royale mode as well as Zero Build.

From there, you'll see the new LEGO Fortnite as well as Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing. Those other two game modes aren't out just yet and will be released over the course of the next two days, but you can play LEGO Fortnite right now by finding it in that menu.