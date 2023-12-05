PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for December 2023 Available Now

December 2023's free games for PS5 and PS4 on PlayStation Plus are available to download and play. Like clockwork, the first Tuesday of every month sees Sony pushing out three new titles that PS Plus members can add to their library and "own" in perpetuity as long as they retain an active subscription. Now, to close out 2023, this trend has proven to be no different, although the quality of games on PlayStation Plus in December are a bit better than we've seen in quite some time.

In case you missed Sony's announcement last week, PS Plus for the month of December 2023 is set to include LEGO 2K Drive, PowerWash Simulator, and Sable. These games are up for grabs for all PS Plus members, which means that those subscribed to Essential, Extra, and Premium can access them. While both PowerWash Simulator and Sable are relatively great additions to the service, LEGO 2K Drive is easily one of the biggest titles to hit PS Plus in 2023. This is primarily due to the fact that the LEGO racing game is incredibly new and only launched back in May of this year. To get such a new game on PS Plus in this manner is quite rare and saves subscribers upward of $70 alone.

To get a better idea of what LEGO 2K Drive, PowerWash Simulator, and Sable all entail, you can find descriptions and trailers for all of December 2023's PS Plus games attached below.

LEGO 2K Drive

"Race across the streets, seas and sands as you build your dream rides, brick by brick, and enjoy LEGO 2K Drive's sprawling story mode. Defeat a cast of colorful and memorable racing rivals as you drift and boost your way from racetrack rookie to winner of the coveted Sky trophy. Play together with a friend at home or with up to five pals online in the crossplay-enabled Play With Friends and Play With Everyone online modes. Explore Bricklandia together, or show off your skills in Cup Series and Race modes. From mini-games to side missions, a whole host of vehicle-filled fun awaits you."

PowerWash Simulator

"Release the Pressure with PowerWash Simulator! Wash away your worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Fire up your power washer and blast away every speck of dirt and grime you can find. Build your own power-washing business and unlock new tools, upgrades and more – all with the simple satisfaction of power-washing to a sparkling finish.

Build up your business in Career Mode and complete a variety of dirty jobs across the dusty town of Muckingham. There's no right or wrong; no time pressure or final score, just you and the tools you need to soak away your stress. Want a clean start? Chill out and replay your favorite jobs in Free Play.

From casual, clean freaks to players looking to get into the nitty-gritty, everyone can pick up and play to feel immersed. Absorb the relaxing atmosphere and stress-free pace as you strip dirt from patios, pavements, vehicles, and public parks. Stress gets to us all, so sit back, relax, and wash your worries down the drain."

Sable

"Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders. Explore the dunes on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and encounter other nomads as you unearth mysteries long forgotten and discover who she really is behind her mask.

With its unique art style and original soundtrack by Japanese Breakfast, envelop yourself in Sable's world and explore everything at your own pace. There is a lot in this world just waiting to be discovered. Do not be afraid. Take the leap."