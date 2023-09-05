Alone in the Dark Release Date Delayed to 2024

The upcoming reboot of the Alone in the Dark series that was planned to launch this coming month has now been pushed back into 2024. First announced this past year, Alone in the Dark is the first game that THQ Nordic has planned to publish in the franchise since acquiring the IP back in 2018. And while October would've been a fantastic month for Alone in the Dark to release given that it is a horror experience, it seems that THQ Nordic was frightened off by numerous other games that are releasing in this same window.

When Will Alone in the Dark Release?

Horror games thrive on the eerie embrace of solitude, something that is impossible to achieve in a gaming month as busy as October.



To ensure a breathtaking experience for everyone, we have made the decision to move the release of #AloneInTheDark to January 16, 2024. pic.twitter.com/W5EgV4aTZc — Alone in the Dark (@AITDGame) September 5, 2023

Announced on social media today, it was revealed that Alone in the Dark will now arrive next year on January 16, 2024, for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Originally, the game was due out on October 25, which means that this delay is nearly three months in total. As for the reason behind the delay, THQ Nordic essentially said that it wanted to give Alone in the Dark more chance to find success without having to compete with other titles. October 2023 looks incredibly packed on paper as it will also see games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Assassin's Creed Mirage all launching.

"Horror games thrive on the eerie embrace of solitude, something that is impossible to achieve in a gaming month as busy as October," said the official Alone in the Dark account. "To ensure a breathtaking experience for everyone, we have made the decision to move the release of Alone in the Dark to January 16, 2024."

What Is Alone in the Dark?

As mentioned, this new iteration of Alone in the Dark is being dubbed a "reimagination" of the original game in the series that was released back in 1992. This new version of the classic horror game is set to star Jodie Comer and David Harbour as the main protagonists as they explore an abandoned manor. Alone in the Dark is the first installment in the franchise to come about since Alone in the Dark: Illumination, which released in 2015 and was critically panned.

You can learn more about Alone in the Dark via its official description down below.

"Psychological Horror meets Southern Gothic in this reimagination of the classic survival horror game, Alone in the Dark. This love letter to the ground-breaking original lets you experience a haunting story through the eyes of one of two protagonists. Play as either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood and explore your environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles and uncover the uneasy truth of Derceto Manor.

Deep in the 1920's south, Emily Hartwood's uncle has gone missing. Together with private investigator Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill where something is lurking. You'll encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, dangerous monsters and ultimately uncover a plot of rising evil. At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure waits that will challenge your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?"