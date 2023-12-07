Until Dawn Developer Teases Dead by Daylight Singe-Player Game Trailer for The Game Awards

Dead by Daylight is known for its tense, multiplayer gameplay and crossovers with famous horror villains. Meanwhile, Supermassive Games has given players games like The Quarry and Until Dawn. Those terrifying, narrative-driven games might not seem like a natural direction for Dead by Daylight to take, but the team at Behavior Interactive is doing just that. Several months ago, Supermassive Games revealed that it is hard at work on a single-player game set in the Dead by Daylight omniverse, and today, Behavior Interactive started teasing that it's going to have something big to announce at The Game Awards tomorrow night.

Again, we first learned about this partnership six months ago, so knowing that the two teams working together isn't anything new. However, with its tweet today, Behavior essentially confirmed that we'll be learning more about the new game tomorrow. The video is the same one we saw during the summer, but the Dead by Daylight Twitter account added a pair of emoji eyes before tagging the official account for The Game Awards. It's hard to get much more clean than that.

As to what exactly this project could be, no one really knows outside of the fact that it's going to be focused on a single-player story. Will Supermassive be able to get the rights to some of the more famous movie monsters included in Dead by Daylight, or will it focus on the Killers dreamed up by Behavior? The latter is more likely, but you never know. Supermassive has almost exclusively dealt with its own creations in the past, so seeing it get to take on someone like The Xenomorph or Chucky would be a ton of fun.

What Else is Supermassive Games Working On?

A new Dead by Daylight game isn't the only thing on Supermassive's books. Earlier this year, it was announced that Supermassive is taking over the development of Little Nightmares 3, as previous developer Tarsier has decided to move on to new projects. That game will bring a new wrinkle to the series with co-op gameplay, which isn't too surprising considering how well Supermassive does with multiplayer in Until Dawn, The Quarry, and The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Speaking of the latter, Supermassive has five outstanding trademarks for Dark Pictures games. Presumably, the next in the line is going to be Directive 8020, though the studio hasn't given an official announcement outside of a teaser trailer in The Devil in Me. However, Supermassive has said it's working on a full slate for Season 2 in the Anthology, which means fans should be getting at least four more games in the franchise.

Of course, many fans are waiting for the next more full-featured game that follows The Quarry and Until Dawn. We're probably still years away from that, but it's possible we could start to hear more about whatever's next within the next year or so depending on how large in scope that game is.

The Game Awards takes place on December 7 at 6:30 PM CT.