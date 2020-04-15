All of Amazon France’s New PC Listings Are Apparently Fake

Amazon France seemingly leaked that Days Gone, a PS4 exclusive, was coming to PC. Then it listed Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part II, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Persona 5 Royal, God of War, and more PS4 exclusives for PC. And then it even listed Nintendo’s Super Mario Odyssey for PC, all but confirming all of these listings were either a mistake or an elaborate trolling. Whatever the case, if there was any doubt, publishers have since been coming out and confirming that the listings are inaccurate.

For example, Sega told PC Gamer “That listing [Persona 5 Royal for PC] is an error and we’re looking into having it taken down and how it happened.” Meanwhile, Sony confirmed that Days Gone and other listings for its games were also inaccurate.

“The listings are not accurate. We have made no announcements to bring these games to PC,” said an official rep for Sony while speaking to IGN.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that some of these games could wind up coming to PC. However, for now, none of the aforementioned games, or any other PC port leaked by Amazon France today, is coming to the platform, or at least that’s the official comment on record.

That said, while it’s been a problematic day for Amazon France, the Internet has been having fun with the dumpster fire:

As you will know, Sony has been bringing more and more games to PC lately, which is why all of this was taken seriously at first. Further, massive retailer leaks like this have happened in the past. That said, unfortunately for PC gamers, it seems every leaking listing from Amazon France today is not another example of the former.