Amazon Prime Day 2022 SanDisk Sale Includes Huge Deals on 1TB Memory Cards

If you could use a lot of extra space for games on your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, Amazon's Prime Day 2022 SanDisk sale will be right up your alley. The sale includes huge discounts on several microSD cards, going all the way up to the 1TB Ultra and 1TB Extreme versions.

The SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC memory card is available here on Amazon for $109.99 (45% off) while the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC card is available here on Amazon for $151.99 (39% off). Both prices are all-time lows. Note that Prime members can also score an additional $12.50 in Amazon credit when they purchase $50 or more in Amazon gift cards by automatically applying the promo or using the code EGCPRIME22 at checkout. You can use the $50 towards this purchase, and earn a little extra credit (the $12.50 credit isn't applied immediately). Additional standouts from Amazon's SanDisk / Western Digital Prime Day 2022 sale can be found below.