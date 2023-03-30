Amazon Prime Gaming's Free April Games Revealed

Amazon Prime Gaming has revealed its free games for the month of April. It's hard to argue that there's really been a better time to be a gamer than now. While we can talk all about controversial business practices and other ways the industry has suffered in more recent years, we have also seen some incredible services that allow people to access great games at a low value. Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and Amazon Prime Gaming have all worked to give people amazing games at no extra cost, ensuring that you can have a full library of major AAA games and indies without having to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars. These services are without a doubt the best deals in gaming.

In April, Amazon Prime Gaming is offering a bunch of new games for players and it includes huge hits and some games you may have never heard of. The biggest game being offered from Prime members this month is Wolfenstein: The New Order, which is arguably one of the best first person shooters of the last decade and helped cement MachineGames as one of the best FPS devs out there right now. There are also a bunch of lesser known games up for grabs this month in addition to some new in-game content for games like Valorant, World of Warcraft, and Madden NFL 23 which you'll likely want to check out. You can view the full list of games below.

Free Games with Prime

Wolfenstein: The New Order [GOG Code]

Ninja Commando [Amazon Games App]

Art of Fighting 3 [Amazon Games App]

The Beast Inside [GOG Code]

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition [Amazon Games App]

Crossed Swords [Amazon Games App]

Ghost Pilots [Amazon Games App]

Beholder 2 [Amazon Games App]

Terraformers [Amazon Games App]

Metal Slug 4 [Amazon Games App]

Ninja Masters [Amazon Games App]

Looking for Aliens [Legacy Games Code]

Grime [Amazon Games App]

Sengoku [Amazon Games App]

Magician Lord [Amazon Games App]

New In-Game Content for:

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Hearthstone

Madden NFL 23

Rogue Company

VALORANT

World of Warcraft

Amazon's new set of free Prime Gaming offerings will get underway starting in April. Specifics on what's offered in each of the games will be found via the Prime Gaming page.