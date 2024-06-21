Amazon's Throne and Liberty Enters Open Beta Next Month, Sets Launch Date

It's been a long road to release Throne and Liberty from developers NCSoft, with the game being released under Amazon's gaming banner now. This particular fantasy-based MMO was first announced over a decade ago back in 2011, and while all signs have pointed to an approaching full launch for a while now, a launch date reveal trailer has officially set Throne and Liberty for a Fall 2024 release. The official description for the game provided in the newest update to the game's official page reads:

"Join the battle and immerse yourself in the exhilarating world of Throne and Liberty, a free-to-play game that revolves around guild-focused combat. Engage in thrilling battles against dozens to thousands of other players and fantastic creatures in group battles and massive Castle Sieges. Quick thinking and active decision-making are critical because every choice you make in the ever-changing world of Solisium carries weight and directly shapes your gameplay experience."

Throne and Liberty lists the following key features:

Guild-Based Combat on a Massive Scale: Epic battles against dozens to thousands of players and fantastic creatures in group battles and massive Castle Sieges.

Epic battles against dozens to thousands of players and fantastic creatures in group battles and massive Castle Sieges. Vast, Seamless, and Ever-Changing World: Expansive environments with towering cliffs and cavernous dungeons with consequential day/night cycles that impacts your gameplay and abilities.

Expansive environments with towering cliffs and cavernous dungeons with consequential day/night cycles that impacts your gameplay and abilities. Character Abilities, Morphs and Transformations: Interchangeable abilities on the battlefield with dual-weapons, player morphs for tactical advantage, or transform into the body of a fallen boss to turn the tide of the battle.

Over a year ago now, ComicBook was able to preview the first 30 minutes of the game during an event, where we described that the game was being "built by a solid foundation." At the time, we also noted that "if you're someone who has been looking for a new MMO to sink dozens of hours into, Throne and Liberty has the potential to be quite unique in the midst of a growing competitive landscape," which you would assume would hold true after additional development into the game.

Development isn't quite over for Throne and Liberty just yet, as ahead of its launch the game will enter an Open Beta Test from July 18 – 23. The announcements note that the teams "plan to share more details about Throne and Liberty in the weeks leading up to Open Beta and during our road to launch," so more details regarding the open beta should be available soon as we approach the end of June. Throne and Liberty has set its launch date for September 17th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.