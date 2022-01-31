American McGee’s Alice TV Adaptation Announced With David Hayter Attached

It was announced today that American McGee’s Alice is being developed into a TV show by Ted Field’s Radar Pictures and Abandon Entertainment with David Hayter set to write, produce, and showrun the adaptation. The video game franchise, the rights of which Radar Pictures grabbed from Electronic Arts, is based on Lewis Carroll’s classics Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass, but takes certain liberties to tell a much darker story.

The video game franchise specifically includes American McGee’s Alice, Alice: Madness Returns, and a third title called Alice: Asylum that is still in development. Hayter is perhaps best known for writing movies like X-Men and its sequel X2: X-Men United or X-Men 2, but fans of video games will likely know him best for voicing longtime Metal Gear franchise protagonist Solid Snake.

https://twitter.com/americanmcgee/status/1488160478765654017

“American McGee’s Alice and Alice: Madness Returns game series is a groundbreaking reimagining of the classic tale,” Hayter said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. “It takes you into the heart of a corrupted Wonderland and throws light into shadowy corners the world has never seen. I am beyond excited to bring this world of madness and wonder to a global audience.”

“David Hayter brings imagination, experience, and stealth sneaking skills gained through successful missions in film, TV, and video games – a unique combination sure to make this adventure into Wonderland a successful one for the franchise and the fans,” McGee said in a statement. “I am excited to be working with him and know the Alice fans will welcome him with mad affection.”

As noted above, American McGee’s Alice — the show — is now in development with David Hayter attached as showrunner. No broadcaster or streaming platform has yet been announced as the home of the upcoming show, nor has a release date or window been revealed. According to the announcement, Hayter will write and produce the series in collaboration with Radar Pictures and Abandon Entertainment. Other producers listed include Anthony Tringali, Maria Frisk, Michael Napoliello, Karen Lauder, and Marcus Ticotin. The third video game in the franchise, Alice: Asylum, is still in development.

