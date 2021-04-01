Amnesia: Rebirth Gets an Adventure Mode with Fewer Scares

✖

For those who want to experience Amnesia: Rebirth again or maybe for the first time but aren’t too keen on being scared of every dark corner, there’s a new feature out now called the “Adventure Mode” that’s a perfect solution. It’s got “reduced scares” to frighten players less, and while it still has monsters, they won’t go on the offensive and attack you while you’re trying to take in your surroundings. The mode is out now as a free feature in Amnesia: Rebirth.

The release of the Adventure Mode for the newest Amnesia game follows the launch of the “Safe Mode” for SOMA that the developers released previously. Frictional Games said the mode in SOMA was received well even though they were unsure of what the reception would be life at first, and in the buildup to Amnesia: Rebirth’s release, players asked if there’d be a similar option for the new game. As of this week, that mode is now available.

The free Adventure Mode update for Amnesia: Rebirth is out now! This allows players to experience the game with reduced scares and no need to worry about monster.

Steam: https://t.co/7THLXAguur

Epic: https://t.co/28avDE9ahu

— frictionalgames (@frictionalgames) March 30, 2021

“With Adventure Mode we hope that new players, that have a hard time handling horror as a genre, will get to experience Tasi’s story,” the announcement from Frictional Games said. “That they will get to immerse themselves in the character and the unforgiving environments of Rebirth, as they fight for survival for themselves and those closest to them.”

Though the base game is indeed meant to be unforgiving, that’s less true in the Adventure Mode. Sharing the highlights of what this mode means for players, the developers said monsters are still in the game but won’t attack players. Locations which were previously covered in pitch-black darkness have now been brightened up to let players explore them more freely without having to worry about producing sources of light and what might be waiting for them in the darkness. There’s also no fear mechanic, so even in the darker locations, players are free to explore at their leisure. Frictional Games also said it added a few “bonus puzzles” to the experience, though the natures and locations of those puzzles weren’t detailed.

