Diablo 4 Releases Hotfix for Major Season 9 Bug, With More Fixes To Come

The latest Diablo 4 season has begun, and players are diving in to uncover the Sins of the Horadrim. This latest season began on July 1st, bringing players a ton of new content to explore. As the title suggests, new Horadric Strongrooms and spells are key highlights for the latest Diablo 4 season. While many gamers say they’re enjoying the new content, this season has certainly begun with its fair share of bugs. Shortly after the new seasonal content dropped on July 1st, many players noticed a few glaring issues.

Most notably, the new Horadric Phials were not dropping for many players, making it tricky to progress in the main story. In general, drop rates for Season 9 seem to be running into problems, as Arcana and Nightmare Sigils are also lacking. Thankfully, Blizzard is aware of these issues. One Diablo 4 hotfix was already released on July 2nd, with more fixes on the way soon.

Diablo 4 Sins of the horadrim season 9 art

The first hotfix after the big Season 9 update arrived around 2 PM EDT. This update should fix the issue with Horadric Phial drop rates in Diablo 4, both for Horadric Strongrooms and the Astaroth boss fight. The patch notes for this latest fix are short and sweet, as the fix for the Horadric Phial drop rates is the only line item. For gamers who need more Phials to progress in the Season 9 story, this is welcome news. However, the other drop rate issues are still being worked on.

Diablo 4 Season 9 Known Bugs with Boss Drops & More

While this hotfix resolves the Horadric Phial drop rate problem, a few other bugs are still plaguing Diablo 4 players during Season 9. Many of them seem directly tied to the new Horadric Strongrooms and Escalating Nightmare Dungeons.

Players working their way through Horadric Strongrooms are also struggling with low drop rates for Arcana. This bug, unfortunately, was not fixed with today’s hotfix. Blizzard addressed this on its forums, with the note that another follow-up patch will be deployed to fix the Arcana drop rate problems.

Similarly, gamers are finding that completing dungeons doesn’t always result in a Nightmare Sigil drop. As these sigils are required to reach higher-tier dungeons, running out of them can seriously interrupt gameplay. Some gamers were worried the lower drop rate was intentional, but thankfully, those missing Nightmare Sigils are a confirmed bug. Much like the issue with boss drops for Arcana, Blizzard is aware of the bug and working on a fix for a future patch.

Hopefully, the next hotfix to resolve these lingering drop issues for Arcana and Nightmare Sigils will be deployed soon. As of now, Blizzard hasn’t offered a timeline for the next hotfix, but it will likely arrive in the near future. It’s possible that additional bug fixes and improvements will be included, depending on the size of the next patch.

Have you gotten a chance to check out the new Season 9 content in Diablo 4 yet? Have you run into these bugs with low drop rates? Let us know in the comments below!