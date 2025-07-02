Minecraft Update Preview Shows Off Everyone’s New Favorite Mob

A new game drop is currently in the works for Minecraft, and Mojang has pulled back the curtain on what players can expect to see. The biggest thing players can look forward to is a new mob type, which is the Copper Golem. The Copper Golem might be familiar to longtime Minecraft fans, as it was one of the candidates in the 2021 Mob Vote. The Mob Vote helped to decide a new Mob type to be added in a future update. The Copper Golem was actually one of the losers of that vote, but Mojang eventually decided to add it to the game anyway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Copper Golem was officially unveiled for Minecraft in a new video released by the developers. In the video, vanilla Minecraft game director Agnes Larsson went to an actual copper mine to unveil the Mob type, and announce everything else players can expect from the next game drop. The Copper Golem has changed quite a bit since the early plans in 2021. Copper chests appear when you summon a Copper Golem. These helpful creatures will take items from copper chests and move them to empty chests, or those that have a matching item. Basically, the little guy helps with inventory management. Readers can get a better glimpse at the Copper Golem in action in the video below.

Play video

Arriving alongside the Copper Golem, players will be able to find new copper gear. As noted by the developers, this is the first time a new tool and armor tier has been added since the Nether update. Copper is already very common in Minecraft, and Mojang set out to give it more purpose than it had previously. In particular, copper is much more abundant in the game compared to iron, so adding this new tier of tools is meant to be helpful to players that are just starting out. Players might not find iron right away, or they might feel the need to conserve it. Making copper more versatile is meant to help in that regard.

According to Larsson, the developers at Mojang will often look back at older ideas as they plan out future game drops. In this case, the development team saw a way to take the initial Copper Golem concept and build on it, improving on the original pitch and finding a new way to make Minecraft more balanced than it was before. For some, a weaker tool and armor tier might not be a big deal, but it’s great to see the developers looking for new ways to further balance the game and make it more enjoyable for players.

Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview players can check out the Copper Golem, chest, armor, and tools right now. Mojang has noted that this game drop will also be arriving in Java Snapshot at some point soon, but an exact date has not been revealed.

Are you excited about the arrival of the Copper Golem? How do you feel about the new tool and armor tier? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!