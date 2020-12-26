Among Us is Google's Number One Trending Video Game of 2020

✖

Despite launching over two years ago, 2020 was the year in which InnerSloth’s Among Us became one of the most popular games in the world. And if you don’t believe that statement, well, Google has the analytics to back it up.

As it does every year, Google has recently released the list of top searches for the entirety of 2020 with Among Us gaining the top spot in the gaming category. Both in the United States and around the world, Among Us was the game that dominated the year. It’s worth pointing out, however, that just because Among Us appeared in this top spot doesn’t mean that it was the most-searched-for game. This list of trends instead focuses on just that -- trends. To put that in more specific terms, it focuses on search data that has spiked the most year over year.

With this in mind, the other most notable appearances on Google’s gaming list for 2020 aren’t that shocking. Mediatonic’s Fall Guys ended up slotting in at second place while Riot’s Valorant was third. Genshin Impact and Ghost of Tsushima then ended up rounding out the top five, with the latter perhaps being a bit of a surprise entry.

Here is the full list of the top-10 trending games for 2020 based on search data from the United States:

Among Us Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Valorant Genshin Impact Ghost of Tsushima Animal Crossing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Last of Us 2 Madden NFL 21 Jackbox

And despite so many major headlines throughout 2020, gaming also found its way into the mainstream. Once again in the United States, the PlayStation 5 was actually the tenth highest-trending subject of the entire year. It ended up appearing on a list that was largely dominated by various searches related to COVID-19 and the U.S. election. In spite of everything else that happened over the course of 2020, gaming was still front and center in many ways.

While this year has just been the start of Among Us finding a larger audience, it doesn't seem like developer InnerSloth is set to slow down any time soon with new content for the game. To keep up with all of those future developments, you can follow our coverage of the title right here.

[H/T IGN]