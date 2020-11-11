Among Us Fan Art Introduces Pokemon Skins for Crewmates

✖

Among Us now has some amazing Pokemon skins thanks to one creative fan. Amanda_geddon posted her versions of the Pocket Monster outfits on Reddit and people just couldn’t get enough. They highlighted Vulpix, Torchic, Pikachu, Bellossum, Chinchou, Slowking, and Weezing. Colors for all the Cremates match up really well and this is just an awesome job all around. Despite how great the designs are, it would be hard to imagine Nintendo coming around to this and licensing out the Pokemon likenesses. However, that won’t stop Among Us’ rabid fanbase from making all sorts of fan tributes and mashups. Last week saw one Redditor toss Master Chief and some Halo characters into the mix. As the year goes on, there will only be more crossovers to flood into social media from all corners of the fandom.

Speaking of fan works, there has been a bunch of merchandise produced by the fanbase as well. Last week saw Innersloth re-launch their online store and talk about how directly supporting the devs will help them keep updating the game for everyone.

"We’re so thrilled that so many fans have been so excited to show their love for Innersloth by creating fan works,” Innersloth wrote. “We also know people are really excited to get their hands on merch for Among Us, so we’ve partnered with Innersloth to help them work with creators to get merchandise to you, the fans. Because there’s been so much excitement (and some confusion too), we want to take a minute to get everyone on the same page regarding the creation of fanart, fan works, and other items based on Innersloth properties like Among Us and Henry Stickman."

They continued, “Although we are honored and overwhelmed by all of the fanart enthusiasm, selling unauthorized merchandise featuring Among Us characters, names, sayings, scenes, stories, and artwork (collectively, the “IP”) is illegal, and a violation of Innersloth’s IP rights. In order to preserve their IP rights, Innersloth can’t allow unlicensed merchandise to be created and sold, without maintaining quality control and oversight. Also, buying your Among Us merch from official sources will ensure that you are supporting the developers that help create the fandoms you love!"

