This Among Us LEGO Set Makes for a Fun Impostor

✖

Developer InnerSloth probably never expected its video game Among Us to get so popular that fans would submit potential LEGO sets through the LEGO Ideas portal, but here we are, and fans have. Specifically, user MinifigInDisguise has a fun little set featuring several crew members, a ghost, and even two pets up on the site. While it's not yet a real set you can buy on retail shelves, it's still an impressive bit of work regardless.

"I began creating this build awhile ago and the game has since become widely popular as it deserves to be," the description of the build from MinifigInDisguise reads in part. "The challenge of creating a 2D game into a 3D build was a new experience for me. However, the game converts exceptionally well into LEGO bricks. The build is based on the in-game map 'The Skeld' and features five well-known rooms from the map."

Notably, the goal of LEGO Ideas projects is to reach 10,000 individual supports in order to be taken into consideration for an actual, physical set from LEGO. As of writing, this Among Us one has 7,551 supports, and with the number of days still to go in the hundreds, it seems likely that it will reach that threshold. There's no guarantee that LEGO will ever make an Among Us set, mind you, as it would need to license any product made in the likeness of the franchise... but there's a chance.

You can take a look at some of the potential set's photos below:

(Photo: LEGO/MinifigInDisguise)

(Photo: LEGO/MinifigInDisguise)

Among Us itself is currently available on PC, Android, and iOS. If you are somehow not familiar, is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship/location as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, if you're familiar, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

What do you think of the LEGO version of Among Us? Would you be down to see a retail version of the kit? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Kotaku]