Among Us VR Release Date Revealed

Among Us VR finally has an official release date. According to today's announcement from Innersloth, Schell Games, and Robot Teddy, Among Us VR will officially launch on the Meta Quest, Rift, and Steam stores on November 10th for $9.99. The release date was announced during today's Meta Connect 2022 event and confirmed the previously leaked release date for the upcoming VR title.

A VR version of the popular video game Among Us was first officially announced during The Game Awards 2021. Come November, the game will launch just under a year after being announced. While Among Us VR was developed from the ground up, according to the press release, tasks and all of the other gameplay odds and ends like emergency meetings and so on will be similar to what appears in the original. It'll just be more immersive than ever. The VR version also comes with voice and quick text chat as well as crossplay support allowing players to play with others across different VR platforms.

"Among Us VR will launch just in time for the holidays, and we can't wait to hear how family and friends band together and betray each other as they complete tasks aboard the Skeld II," said Victoria Tran, Community Director for Innersloth, as part of the announcement. "The VR version of Among Us remains true to the spirit of the original game while also giving players an all new way to experience the chaos and thrill of accusing your friends of murder!"

As noted above, Among Us VR is officially set to release for the Meta Quest, Rift, and Steam stores on November 10th for $9.99. Anyone who pre-orders the game via the Meta Quest store will give a Mini Crewmate hat as a bonus when it launches. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us in general right here.

Are you excited to check out Among Us VR when it launches later this year? What do you think about what we have seen of it so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!