Among Us VR Release Date Potentially Leaks

It looks like the release date for the VR version of Among Us has potentially leaked ahead of time. First announced at the end of 2021, developer InnerSloth revealed that it was working on Among Us VR for PlayStation, Steam, and Oculus (which is now known as Meta) headsets. While details on the title have been sparse since that time, it now seems like we have a better idea of when to expect this new iteration of Among Us to actually launch.

Seen on the SteamDB page for Among Us VR (spotted by Reddit), the game has recently been assigned a release date of November 10, 2022. This date is actually a Thursday, which means that it’s a bit of an unusual day for a game to launch. Typically, most releases seem to transpire on Tuesdays or Fridays at this point in time. There’s also no guarantee whatsoever that this date is accurate when going off of SteamDB alone, so take this with a grain of salt for the time being.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One reason why this Among Us VR release date could be accurate, however, is because we already know ahead of time that we’re soon slated to receive some news on the project. InnerSloth announced a couple of weeks back that it would be taking part in the upcoming Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, which is being hosted by Meta this month on April 20th. This event will reveal some new details about what Among Us VR will have in store, which means that a launch date could also be announced at this venue. Whether or not a date will be divulged remains to be seen, but we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop this time next week once the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase transpires.

Are you interested in playing Among Us for yourself when it comes to VR headsets? And if so, do you think that this release date that has leaked could prove to be accurate? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or reach out on Twitter at @MooreMan12.