Among Us Is Coming to VR Devices

During The Game Awards, developer InnerSloth officially revealed Among Us for VR devices. The game will be playable through PlayStation VR, SteamVR, and Meta Quest headsets. This version of the game will offer a 3D, first-person perspective, and “will continue to support the multiplayer experience.” The VR version of Among Us is being handled by Schell Games, a developer that has previously worked on VR games like LEGO Brickheadz Builder VR, Annihilator VR, and I Expect You to Die. In a press release, InnerSloth community director Victoria Tran spoke highly about the collaboration.

“We are grateful to the community who continues to share our game with friends and family and support us,” said Tran. “Schell Games has a legacy of creating award-winning virtual reality titles, and we couldn’t be more excited to create a brand new Among Us experience for our existing fans and new players. We can’t wait for players to become Crewmates in a first-person environment.”

A trailer for the VR versions of Among Us can be found embedded below.

It will be interesting to see how the gameplay of Among Us translates to the VR realm, and whether or not existing players embrace the concept. Fortunately, Jesse Schell of Schell Games says the VR version will offer all the same features players have come to expect from the current versions of the game.

“We’re excited to take all the features players worldwide have enjoyed from Among Us and tailor them to a fully immersive experience in virtual reality,” said Schell. “There’s a lot to love about Among Us and this partnership presents a perfect pairing of the runaway success of the original game and the upward trajectory of the virtual reality ecosystem.”

Unfortunately, no release date for the VR versions has been revealed as of this writing. Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will release on PlayStation and Xbox on December 14th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

