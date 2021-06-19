Top Twitch Streamers React to Amouranth and Indiefoxx's Bans Over ASMR Streams

Last night, Twitch banned Amouranth, Indiefoxx, and more for their participation in the controversial new "ASMR Meta," a NSFW stream type that has taken the platform by storm after Twitch effectively killed off the Hot Tub trend a few weeks ago. So far, Twitch hasn't followed-up this action with any type of comment or statement, but that could change in the coming days, especially if this doesn't effectively kill off the trend. That said, in the meanwhile, many top Twitch streamers have reacted to the news, and many seem to be in favor of what Twitch did, or at the very least understand why the Amazon-owned platform is doing what it is doing.

Reacting to the news live, the platform's biggest streamer, xQc, didn't mince words, noting the bans were "f*****g deserved." Meanwhile, others have added that while they don't believe Amouranth, Indiefoxx, and others did anything wrong, Twitch was still right to pull the killswitch.

At the time, the aforementioned trend -- Hot Tub streams -- was fairly contentious with the Twitch community and among top Twitch streamers. However, it seems everyone -- or close to everyone -- is in agreement that this specific type of ASMR stream can't be on the platform.