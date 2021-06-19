Top Twitch Streamers React to Amouranth and Indiefoxx's Bans Over ASMR Streams
Last night, Twitch banned Amouranth, Indiefoxx, and more for their participation in the controversial new "ASMR Meta," a NSFW stream type that has taken the platform by storm after Twitch effectively killed off the Hot Tub trend a few weeks ago. So far, Twitch hasn't followed-up this action with any type of comment or statement, but that could change in the coming days, especially if this doesn't effectively kill off the trend. That said, in the meanwhile, many top Twitch streamers have reacted to the news, and many seem to be in favor of what Twitch did, or at the very least understand why the Amazon-owned platform is doing what it is doing.
Reacting to the news live, the platform's biggest streamer, xQc, didn't mince words, noting the bans were "f*****g deserved." Meanwhile, others have added that while they don't believe Amouranth, Indiefoxx, and others did anything wrong, Twitch was still right to pull the killswitch.
At the time, the aforementioned trend -- Hot Tub streams -- was fairly contentious with the Twitch community and among top Twitch streamers. However, it seems everyone -- or close to everyone -- is in agreement that this specific type of ASMR stream can't be on the platform.
Cool, But Not Going to Fix the Problem
Looks like all the "ASMR" streamers are getting banned
Cool but until Twitch is willing to call a spade a spade, they'll just come back to a new meta instead
Curious to see what happens now, my expectations are very low— Zack (@Asmongold) June 19, 2021
Twitch Is Not the Platform For This Content
I’d like to just add and say that what those girls are doing isn’t *wrong* and I want them to continue to find success. But I personally don’t think twitch is the platform for it. I wouldn’t make jokes like this if I thought it were a big blight on their careers— Geo (@geometric) June 19, 2021
What a Joke
Looks like the hot tub meta got too low on numbers without the just chatting section carrying it. Time to move to ASMR! Lol what a joke man.— summit1g (@summit1g) June 18, 2021
Hurting the Platform
I'd say "mic licking meta gate" is not hurting solely women on Twitch - but hurting Twitch in general.
I'm not anti-hot tub streams (I've written about why) but the presentation by the banned streamers - charging subs for licking ASMR mics suggestively - is an issue.— Frankie (@FrankieWard) June 19, 2021
Only a Three Day Ban?
bro I think indiefoxx got banned like 6 times and she has a 3 day ban🥲🥲🥲— ONE WITH THE PIECE (@Khanada) June 19, 2021
No Need to Pick Sides
It 𝘪𝘴 possible to respect Amouranth’s and Indiefoxx’s hustle while also thinking that their content is bad for the the business viability of Twitch and other Twitch streamers.
You don’t have to pick an extreme side. Both are true.— Harris Heller (@HarrisHeller) June 19, 2021