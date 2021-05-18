Twitch Suspends Advertising on Amouranth's Channel Following Controversial Hot Tub Streams

✖

Taking to Twitter, popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa claims that the Amazon-owned platform has suspended all advertising on her channel without reason. In fact, Amouranth claims she wasn't even notified of the change. And as would expect, the streamer isn't happy, and in the process of revealing all of this, has called out the platform and how this is an alarming precedent.

"Yesterday I was informed that Twitch has indefinitely suspended advertising on my channel," said Amouranth. "Twitch didn't reach out in any way whatsoever. I had to initiate the conversation after noticing, without any prior warning, all the ad revenue had disappeared from my channel analytics. This is an alarming precedent and serves as a stark warning that although content may not ostensibly break community guidelines or terms of service, Twitch has complete discretion to target individual channels and partially or wholly demonetized them for content that is deemed 'not advertiser-friendly,' something that there is no communicated guideline for."

Amouranth continued:

"This leaves open-ended the question of where the line is drawn. Many people complain about ToS being 'unclear' but at least there's something to go by. There is no known policy for what results in a streamer being put on this blacklist. With characteristic opacity, the only thing twitch made clear is that it is unclear whether or when my account can be reinstated."

All of this comes on the back of the streamer's meteoric rise the past few months as one of the originators of the "Hot Tub" stream, which has taken over Twitch and has engulfed the larger Twitch community in debate. Most recently, one of the biggest streamers in the world, Pokimane, capitalized on the trend. Meanwhile, the platform's biggest streamer, xQc, has been a vocal opponent of the trend.

IM GONNA BE HONNEST, THIS HOT TUB META IS BY FAR THE MOST PATHETIC THING WE'VE SEEN ON TWITCH IN FOREVER. WHAT A SAD REALITY. PLEASE GET THIS TRASH OFF THE FRONTPAGE — xQc (@xQc) April 19, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Twitch has not formally or informally responded to Amouranth's claims. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story. In the meantime, for more coverage on Amouranth, Twitch, and all things gaming, click here.